Masse carries on consistency, capturing fifth Olympic medal

Kylie Masse saved her best for last.

The veteran Canadian swimmer sat in fourth place with 50m to go in the women’s 200m backstroke final on Friday at Paris 2024. In the final lap, Masse and Phoebe Bacon of the United States were trading third and fourth spots until they touched the wall. Ultimately, Masse finished 0.04 seconds ahead of Bacon with a time of 2:05.57 to capture the bronze medal – a medal that was a redemption of sorts for Masse.

Team Canada’s Kylie Masse competes in the women’s 200m backstroke at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 2, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

The bronze comes just a few days after a tough fourth place finish in the women’s 100m backstroke, an event she’s medaled in at two previous Olympic Games. That disappointment is now behind her. She’s heading home with her fifth Olympic medal.

“It means a lot,” said Masse after the race. “I was a little bit disappointed after my 100 – it stings a bit being just off the podium. I knew tonight’s race was going to be difficult, and I knew I was going to have to fight to the very end. Those final metres were fighting, for sure. I’m really pleased to be on the podium. I wanted to come in tonight and enjoy myself, before the race. Let myself swim.”

Masse is no stranger to the podium at the Olympic Games. At Rio 2016, a 20-year-old Masse won bronze in the 100m backstroke. Five years later in Tokyo she won silver in both the 100m and 200m backstroke events to go along with a bronze in the women’s 4 x 100m medley relay.

She becomes the first Canadian swimmer to win individual medals at three Olympic Games.

“It’s an honour,” Masse said of the accomplishment. “It was a goal coming in, to get back on the podium and try to be consistent across the Olympics I’ve attended, and to be part of history.”

Masse got off to a strong start in Friday’s race that featured two of the best backstrokers on the planet: world record holder Kaylee McKeown of Australia and Regan Smith of the United States. The Canadian led after 50m and was sitting second at the halfway point. In the final 100m, McKeown and Smith charged, leaving Masse and Bacon to fight for bronze.

Masse was certainly preserving energy in the qualifying heats the day before, posting a time on Friday that was more than two seconds faster. In Thursday’s semifinals, Masse posted a time of 2:07.92, placing her second in her heat and fifth overall to secure a spot in the final. Her time of 2:08.54 was the second fastest in the morning heats.

The 28-year-old showed at Canada’s Olympic Trials that she still has the speed to compete with the best. She qualified for the 100m and 200m events with some of the fastest times in the world this year.

“It took me until my Trials to go below a 2:07,” explained Masse. “That set me up well for here. The 100 I prefer more, but sometimes the 200 stroke suits me better. I’m happy I was able to bring it all together.

“There’s always obstacles to work around, and that’s where you get better. Recently I’ve learned, the longer I have my stroke and the more water I hold, the better I’m swimming. If I try to rev and spin too much, I don’t hold enough water. You have to relax a bit. Force it and it is not natural.”

Team Canada’s Kylie Masse poses with the bronze medal in women’s 200m backstroke at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 2, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Masse has consistently been one of the best backstroke swimmers in the world for years now. She’s won a plethora of medals at the World Aquatics Championships, Commonwealth Games and Pan Pacific Championships. From the Windsor, Ont. area, Masse is a bit of a rarity on Team Canada’s swim team, opting to compete this side of the border with the University of Toronto rather than an American school while pursuing her education.

After so many years of swimming at the highest level, it would be understandable to lose some motivation for training. But Masse said her competition – like McKeown and Smith – and a healthy balance of activities outside the pool keep her going. She moved to Spain two years ago to continue working with coach Ben Titley, who had formerly been the head coach at the High Performance Centre – Ontario.

“I’m motivated by my competitors. By wanting to learn and be better. If you want that, put in the work, stay dedicated and true to what you’re doing, it’s easier to have longevity. Also having a great support system to balance your life. Swimming can be overwhelming if you’re only focused on it.

“For a while I was focused on school. I’ve been living in Spain, learning about myself outside the pool. Learn a new language. Keeping you going and stimulated.”