FR
Olympic.ca Logo

Masse wins bronze for second straight Olympic medal in 200m backstroke

By Paula Nichols

Kylie Masse swam her way to the podium in the women’s 200m backstroke, winning bronze at Paris 2024.

She clocked in at 2:05.57 to finish third behind Australian Kaylee McKeown and American Regan Smith. McKeown swam to an Olympic record 2:03.73 while Smith touched in 2:04.26.

Masse went out hard from the start and was first to the wall after the first 50 metres. But then Smith picked up her pace and took the lead through the midway mark while Masse dropped to second. Through the third lap, Masse fell back to fourth place as she was passed by both McKeown and another American, Phoebe Bacon.

But the Canadian veteran was not about to let the medal slip out of her sight. While McKeown moved past Smith in the home stretch, Masse was able to just out-touch Bacon at the wall by 0.04 of a second.

It is Masse’s second straight Olympic medal in the event, having been the silver medallist at Tokyo 2020. Masse is now the first Canadian swimmer to win an individual medal at three Olympic Games.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Kylie Masse

In her Olympic debut at Rio 2016, Kylie Masse won bronze in the 100m backstroke, setting a national record in…

Mary-Sophie Harvey

At Lima 2019, Harvey competed in five events and reached the podium in four of them, including silver in the…

Maddy Gatrall

A Little More About Maddy Getting into the Sport: Started swimming competitively at age 9… Outside Interests: Majoring in speech...

View all athletes

Related Sports

Swimming

Swimming at Paris 2024 Venue: Paris La Défense Arena (pool events), Pont Alexandre III (open water events) Competition Dates: Pool...

Canoe/Kayak – Sprint

The Olympic canoe/kayak sprint program became gender equal at Tokyo 2020 with the addition of women’s canoe events. Men and…

Athletics

The 48 athletics events are the most of any sport on the Olympic program. All are contested separately by men…

View all sports