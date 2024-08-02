THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Mixed doubles medallists playing for ‘something bigger than ourselves’

The importance of what’s been accomplished at Paris 2024 isn’t lost on tennis players Gaby Dabrowski and Félix Auger-Aliassime.

The pair won bronze in the mixed doubles event on Day 8, just the second Olympic medal that Canada has ever won in the sport.

“We’ve been, as Olympians, playing for something bigger than ourselves,” said Dabrowski, 32, in her third Olympics.

“So to have achieved a medal is extremely fulfilling and validating for all the hard work and sacrifice that we’ve put in our whole lives, and everyone around us as well: parents, coaches, trainers.”

Team Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski competes in the bronze medal match in mixed doubles tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Friday, August 2, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Dabrowski says the Olympics were “everything” in her household growing up, which has made representing Canada all the more special.

“It’s been an honour to play alongside other athletes who view the Olympics as highly as I do,” she said. “I just feel like there’s almost nothing better than winning a medal, because it means so much more than something that you accomplish for your individual career.”

For Dabrowski, the ability to represent one’s country is what sets the Olympics apart. But just what does that mean?

“It means a kid like me, growing up with an immigrant parent who’s pushing them to do as well as they can in their sport. But for what reason? To have exposure to a different life, to make friends from all around the world.

“It’s just so much bigger than yourself. So to be in a position where I can give back and represent and do it alongside some unbelievable athletes, I can’t ask for anything more.”

Auger-Aliassime agreed with Dabrowski’s sentiment, and added that the emotional impact of competing on this stage is difficult to replicate.

“That’s why we play tennis and in general, that’s why people follow sports, to share these kinds of emotions,” said Auger-Aliassime, 28. “Sometimes we keep a pretty serious face on the court, but as people, we do this for the emotions we can live.

“We definitely lived that today, and we got what we worked for, for so many years.”

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime serves as Gabriela Dabrowski looks on during the mixed doubles bronze-medal match against Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhoof of the Netherlands at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday, Aug.2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Auger-Aliassime and Dabrowski are products of a golden age of Canadian tennis, along with fellow Paris Olympians Bianca Andreescu, Milos Raonic and Leylah Annie Fernandez.

Still, their bronze is Canada’s first Olympic tennis medal in nearly a quarter-century. Daniel Nestor and Sébastien Lareau won gold in men’s doubles at Sydney 2000, previously the country’s only tennis medal.

“The Olympics mean a lot to me as well, just as much as Gaby,” said Auger-Aliassime. “So to add my name to the list of great Canadian champions is great.”

More history in the making?

Auger-Aliassime can make even more history on Saturday, as he goes for bronze in men’s singles against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy. A victory on Day 9 would earn him Canada’s first-ever Olympic medal in singles tennis.

And while he was disappointed not to be in a position to compete for gold, he hopes the mixed doubles result can provide him with a springboard of momentum.

“Try hard again tomorrow, as we did today,” he said. “Try to bounce back, try to play a little bit better, try to compete better and get another medal for myself and the team.

“That’s all I hope I can do tomorrow, but it’s going to be another big challenge, for sure.”