McIntosh wins fourth medal, taking gold in 200 IM

Summer McIntosh has won her fourth medal at Paris 2024, taking gold in the women’s 200m individual medley.

McIntosh covered the distance in an Olympic record time of 2:06.56. This gold medal makes McIntosh the first Canadian athlete to win three gold medals in one Olympic Games.

Swimming in lane five, McIntosh finished the butterfly leg in second place before moving into the lead over the backstroke and holding it through the breaststroke and freestyle legs.

She is joined on the podium by American Kate Douglass for silver and Australian Kaylee McKeown with bronze. Fellow Canadian Sydney Pickrem finished in sixth place with a time of 2:09.74.

McIntosh has already won gold medals in the women’s 200m butterfly and 400m IM at Paris 2024, as well as silver in the 400m freestyle. With this fourth medal, she ties fellow swimmer Penny Oleksiak for the most medals won by a Canadian athlete at one Olympic Summer Games.