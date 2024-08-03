FR
Olympic.ca Logo

McIntosh wins fourth medal, taking gold in 200 IM

By Caela Fenton

Summer McIntosh has won her fourth medal at Paris 2024, taking gold in the women’s 200m individual medley.

McIntosh covered the distance in an Olympic record time of 2:06.56. This gold medal makes McIntosh the first Canadian athlete to win three gold medals in one Olympic Games.

Swimming in lane five, McIntosh finished the butterfly leg in second place before moving into the lead over the backstroke and holding it through the breaststroke and freestyle legs.

She is joined on the podium by American Kate Douglass for silver and Australian Kaylee McKeown with bronze. Fellow Canadian Sydney Pickrem finished in sixth place with a time of 2:09.74.

McIntosh has already won gold medals in the women’s 200m butterfly and 400m IM at Paris 2024, as well as silver in the 400m freestyle. With this fourth medal, she ties fellow swimmer Penny Oleksiak for the most medals won by a Canadian athlete at one Olympic Summer Games.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Summer McIntosh

Over the course of her young career, Summer McIntosh has broken more than 50 Canadian Age Group records.

Sydney Pickrem

Sydney Pickrem won Olympic bronze with the women's 4x100m medley relay at Tokyo 2020, swimming the breaststroke leg in both…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Gymnastics – Trampoline

Olympic trampoline competition features individual events for men and women. Both begin with a qualifying round in which each gymnast…

Weightlifting

Olympic weightlifting will be gender equal for the first time at Tokyo 2020 where there will be seven events each…

Cycling – Mountain Bike

There are four specialties of mountain bike, but only cross-country was added to the Olympic program at Atlanta 1996.

View all sports