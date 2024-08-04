Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men’s hammer throw

Ethan Katzberg entered Paris 2024 as a medal favourite in the men’s hammer throw–and he delivered, winning gold with a 84.12m throw on Day 9 of the Games.

Katzberg came out swinging, throwing the furthest distance of the entire competition on his very first attempt. His second attempt of 82.28m was also further than that of the silver medallist, Bence Halasz of Hungary who threw 79.97m. Bronze went to Mykhalo Kokhan of Ukraine who threw 79.39m.

Katzberg also threw the furthest in the qualification round two days earlier, tossing 79.93m. Fellow Canadian Rowan Hamilton was the next furthest in the qualification round, throwing 77.78m.

Team Canada’s Ethan Katzberg reacts during the men’s hammer throw final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

At only 22-years-old, Katzberg’s trajectory in the last couple years has been incredible. In 2022, he secured a silver medal at Commonwealth Games in the event, followed by gold medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships and Pan Am Games.

Kazberg trains under Dylan Armstrong, who won a bronze medal for Team Canada at Beijing 2008 in shot put.

READ: Ethan Katzberg aims to highlight his tremendous rise at Paris 2024

It has been 112 years since Canada last won a medal in the hammer throw at an Olympic Games. The last athlete to win a medal for Team Canada in the hammer throw was Duncan Gillis, who took silver at Stockholm 1912. Prior to that, Con Walsh won bronze at London 1908. Katzberg’s is Canada’s first gold medal in any throwing event since St Louis 1904.

Hamilton finished ninth in the field, with a best throw of 76.59m.