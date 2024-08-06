Camryn Rogers wins gold in women’s hammer throw

Canada is a hammer-throwing nation!

Just days after Ethan Katzberg took home gold in the men’s hammer throw event, Camryn Rogers has stepped up to deliver a gold of her own in the women’s hammer throw. Rogers is Canada’s first ever Olympic medallist in the event. Poland is the only other country to ever win both the men’s and women’s hammer throw gold medals at the same Olympic Games.

Rogers’ gold medal is Canada’s third ever in a women’s athletics event at the Olympic Games. There hasn’t been a Canadian gold in a women’s athletics event since Amsterdam 1928 when Ethel Catherwood won the high jump and the women’s 4x100m relay won their event.

Rogers threw 76.97m, her farthest throw on her fourth attempt. She is joined on the podium by Nneka Annette Echikunwoke of the United States (75.48m) and Jie Zhao of China (74.27m).

Rogers threw the second furthest distance in the qualification round, tossing to 74.69 to book her spot in the final.

Like Katzberg, Rogers was crowned world champion at the 2023 World Athletics Championship, improving upon a silver medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championship.

During her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, Rogers became the first Canadian woman to ever advance into the final for the women’s hammer throw at an Olympic Games. She finished fifth overall at Tokyo, and was the youngest competitor.