Alysha Newman flies to bronze in women’s pole vault

At her third Olympic Games, Alysha Newman not only made her first Olympic final, but also secured a bronze medal for Team Canada in the women’s pole vault. The Canadian had the stadium on her side right from her entrance, when she struck a pose when being introduced.

Newman cleared 4.85m to snag the spot on the podium at Paris 2024, setting a new Canadian record along the way. Her previous Canadian record stood at 4.82m. Prior to Newman’s achievement the highest place that a Canadian woman achieved at the Olympic Games was sixth by Dana Ellis at Athens 2004.

Canada has won two previous pole vault medals, both bronze, and both by men–the most recent of them at Stockholm 1912, making Newman Canada’s first pole vault medallist in 112 years.

Newman shares the podium with Nina Kennedy of Australia who jumped to 4.90m for gold, as well as American Katie Moon, who also jumped to 4.85m, but with fewer missed attempts at earlier heights.

Newman cleared 4.55m to qualify for the final.

It was a comeback story for Newman, who had to pull out of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championship with an ankle injury.