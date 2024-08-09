FR
Olympic.ca Logo

Canada wins gold for third straight Olympic medal in men’s 4x100m relay

By Paula Nichols

Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse have won gold in the men’s 4x100m relay at Paris 2024.

After a bit of a messy first exchange between Brown and Blake, the next two exchanges were clean and De Grasse on the anchor blazed through his leg in 8.89 seconds.

They finished in 37.50 seconds to beat South Africa (37.57) and Great Britain (37.61) to the line.

De Grasse now has seven career Olympic medals, which ties him with swimmer Penny Oleksiak as Canada’s all-time most decorated Olympian.

This quartet is on the Olympic podium for the second straight Games after winning silver at Tokyo 2020. De Grasse, Rodney and Brown had previously won bronze at Rio 2016.

This is not the first major international victory for Brown, Blake, Rodney, and De Grasse who won gold at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

This is Canada’s fifth Olympic medal all-time in the men’s 4x100m relay. The only other gold medal was won at Atlanta 1996, by a team that included Team Canada’s Paris 2024 Chef de Mission Bruny Surin, the current head coach of the national team Glenroy Gilbert, 1996 Olympic 100m champion Donovan Bailey, as well as Robert Esmie and Carlton Chambers, who had run in the heats.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Jerome Blake

Jerome Blake made his Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 where he was a member of the 4x100m relay team that…

Brendon Rodney

Brendon Rodney is a two-time Olympic bronze medallist in the 4x100m relay.

Andre De Grasse

trending

Andre De Grasse has won six Olympic medals in his first two Olympic Games, reaching the podium in every event…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Athletics

The 48 athletics events are the most of any sport on the Olympic program. All are contested separately by men…

Swimming

Swimming at Paris 2024 Venue: Paris La Défense Arena (pool events), Pont Alexandre III (open water events) Competition Dates: Pool...

Football (Soccer)

A soccer game features two teams, each with 11 players on the field from a total roster of 18 players.…

View all sports