Canada wins gold for third straight Olympic medal in men’s 4x100m relay

Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney, and Andre De Grasse have won gold in the men’s 4x100m relay at Paris 2024.

After a bit of a messy first exchange between Brown and Blake, the next two exchanges were clean and De Grasse on the anchor blazed through his leg in 8.89 seconds.

They finished in 37.50 seconds to beat South Africa (37.57) and Great Britain (37.61) to the line.

De Grasse now has seven career Olympic medals, which ties him with swimmer Penny Oleksiak as Canada’s all-time most decorated Olympian.

This quartet is on the Olympic podium for the second straight Games after winning silver at Tokyo 2020. De Grasse, Rodney and Brown had previously won bronze at Rio 2016.

This is not the first major international victory for Brown, Blake, Rodney, and De Grasse who won gold at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

This is Canada’s fifth Olympic medal all-time in the men’s 4x100m relay. The only other gold medal was won at Atlanta 1996, by a team that included Team Canada’s Paris 2024 Chef de Mission Bruny Surin, the current head coach of the national team Glenroy Gilbert, 1996 Olympic 100m champion Donovan Bailey, as well as Robert Esmie and Carlton Chambers, who had run in the heats.