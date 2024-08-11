AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony

After 16 days of thrilling competitions, the Paris 2024 Olympics have come to a close.

Flag bearers Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg carried the Canadian flag into the Stade de France during a closing ceremony that dazzled both athletes and spectators (and viewers)!

Team Canada’s flag bearers Evan Katzberg and Summer McIntosh walk into the Stade de France for the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Sunday, August 11, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

The closing ceremony, titled “Records,” played on the dual meaning of the word—both as the best of all time and in the English sense, meaning “recordings.”

The ceremony opened at the Jardin des Tuileries, where Zaho de Sagazan performed “Sous le ciel de Paris” right in front of the Olympic cauldron that held the flame throughout the Games.

French swimmer Léon Marchand, who won five medals in Paris, including four individual golds, carried the flame at the Jardin des Tuileries.

At the Stade de France, a new rendition of “La Marseillaise” echoed as the French flag was raised. The flag bearers of the 205 delegations entered the stadium together, as is tradition at the closing ceremony. Then, the athletes joined the celebration, gathering in the center of the stadium.

Next came the final medal ceremony of these Games, for the women’s marathon. Traditionally, the men’s marathon was the last athletics event. In Paris, to highlight the first gender-parity Olympic Games in terms of participation, the women’s marathon took center stage on the final day of the Games.

Time for the Show: Records

The Golden Traveler made their entrance, descending from the heights of the stadium. The Greek anthem and flag were integrated into the spectacle, with the anonymous character from the opening ceremony making a return.

A performer descends during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

The first part of the show paid tribute to the ancient Olympic Games and the creation of the modern Olympics in the late 19th century. The Olympic rings were at the heart of a choreography involving 110 performers.

Following the “Hymn to Apollo,” performed by Alain Roche on a vertical piano lifted into the air and sung by Benjamin Bernheim, the Olympic rings were assembled and illuminated, shining brightly in the Stade de France.

Cérémonie de clôture 🎆 : les cinq anneaux olympiques, imaginés et présentés par Pierre de Coubertin en 1914, représentent «les cinq parties du monde désormais acquises à l’Olympisme».#CeremonieDecloture #Paris2024 #jeuxolympiques #RCsports pic.twitter.com/tW4ihDyTso — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 11, 2024

After this solemn moment, it was time to celebrate with music. The French band Phoenix took the stage, joined by several international artists.

Then, the show transitioned to the official speeches. Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, delivered an emotionally charged speech, during which he invited all fans to follow the Paralympic Games starting on August 28. Thomas Bach, President of the IOC, also gave his speech.

The Olympic anthem played as the Olympic flag descended. It was then handed over to the United States and the Los Angeles 2028 Organizing Committee.

Heading to LA 2028

The American anthem, sung by H.E.R., kicked off the presentation of the next Summer Olympic host city, Los Angeles. The Olympic flag was passed from American gymnastics star Simone Biles to actor Tom Cruise, who, in a video sequence reminiscent of Mission Impossible movies, transported the flag to the Golden State. There, near the iconic Hollywood sign, he handed it over to Olympic athlete Kate Courtney, who passed it to track and field star Michael Johnson. The flag was then carried by skateboarder Jagger Eaton to Venice Beach, where the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed, followed by Billie Eilish. Snoop Dogg, who was very present in Paris during the Olympic fortnight, also performed on the beach.

Goodbye Paris 2024

Back in Paris, at the Stade de France, Léon Marchand entered the stage with the Olympic flame. Thomas Bach then officially declared the closing of the Olympic Games, and the flame was extinguished.

Cérémonie de clôture 🎆 : Léon Marchand 🇫🇷 et six athlètes marquants éteignent la flamme olympique 🔥 et les Jeux Olympiques de Paris 2024 sont officiellement terminés! #CeremonieDecloture #Paris2024 #jeuxolympiques #rcsports pic.twitter.com/IGmMxkKJCT — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) August 11, 2024

The baton was then passed to the Paralympic Games, with several French Paralympic athletes present on stage.

For the grand finale, French singer Yseult performed “My Way,” an iconic song that highlights a strong connection between France and the United States, before fireworks illuminated the Parisian sky.

The culmination of a deeply emotional Olympic Games for the world and for Team Canada.