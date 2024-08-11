Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg to serve as Team Canada’s flag bearers for Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony

As Paris 2024 comes to an end and the Closing Ceremony is upon us, it’s time to reflect upon the incredible displays of both athleticism and humanity by Team Canada athletes over the last few weeks.

The two athletes that will carry the flag into the Stade de France on behalf of Team Canada are ones who have captured the hearts of their teammates and the nation over the course of the Games: Summer McIntosh and Ethan Katzberg.

At only 17-years-old, McIntosh put on a show for the world by winning four Olympic medals at Paris 2024 – three gold and one silver. McIntosh swam to silver in the women’s 400m freestyle, followed by golds in the 400m IM, 200m butterfly and 200m IM. She is the first Canadian to ever win three gold medals at a single Olympic Games.

Team Canada’s Chef de Mission, four-time Olympian Bruny Surin, reached McIntosh by video call on the dock at her family’s cottage in Muskoka, Ontario to ask her to do Team Canada the honour of carrying the flag.

Team Canada’s Summer McIntosh poses with her medals. Photo credit: Bernard Brault/COC

Team Canada’s Summer McIntosh celebrates her gold medal in women’s 200m individual medley at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

Team Canada’s Summer McIntosh stands on the podium after winning a gold medal in the women’s 200m butterfly final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

Team Canada’s Summer Mcintosh competes in her Women’s 200m butterfly heat during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

“Oh my god! I’d be so honoured!” McIntosh said excitedly. “There’s been so many incredible performances at the Games, and for me to be chosen as flag bearer is pretty incredible. I’m truly honoured to hold the flag for Canada.”

Katzberg thrilled the nation from the throwing circle at the Stade de France, where he walked up and delivered the gold medal-distance on his first throw of the final. His 84.12m throw delivered Team Canada’s first hammer throw medal in 112 years.

Katzberg had travelled to Slovakia to continue training when Surin reached him. The genial personality that made Katzberg beloved online was on full display when asked by Surin to serve as the flag bearer.

“No kidding!” Katzberg exclaimed. “That’s a really great honour and an amazing way to end the Olympics.”

Katzberg says he feels humbled by the outpouring of love he’s received.

“The support over the past week has been absolutely incredible. Not even this past week– people have been supporting me and rooting me on for a really long time now. To be able to have such an amazing Olympic experience has been incredible and to bring it home in the Closing Ceremony and wave that flag high and proud is truly an honour.”

Team Canada’s Ethan Katzberg poses with a gold medal in men’s hammer throw at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, August 5, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Team Canada’s Ethan Katzberg poses with a gold medal in men’s hammer throw at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, August 5, 2024. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Team Canada’s Ethan Katzberg celebrates a gold medal in men’s hammer throw final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Team Canada’s Ethan Katzberg competes in men’s hammer throw at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Photo by Adrian Wyld/COC POOL IMAGE

Team Canada was led into the Opening Ceremony by Andre De Grasse and Maude Charron, both of whom had spectacular performances at Paris 2024.

Charron took home the silver medal in the women’s 59kg weightlifting class. She won gold in the women’s 64kg event at Tokyo 2020, but the weight class was subsequently retired from the Olympic programme, compelling her to drop down a weight class. Despite that, Charron returned to the podium.

De Grasse anchored Team Canada’s 4x100m relay team to an electric gold medal performance. This medal marked De Grasse’s seventh Olympic medal, tying him with swimmer Penny Oleksiak for Canada’s most decorated Olympian of all time.

The Closing Ceremony will also mark the official transfer of hosting duties to the next host of the Olympic Summer Games–Los Angeles 2028. The same artistic director who choreographed the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony is responsible for the Closing Ceremony, so viewers can be sure that there is a spectacular show to come.