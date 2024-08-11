Bernard Brault/COC

Volunteering at the Olympics: A Front Row Seat to Unforgettable Moments

For those who have done it, volunteering at the Olympics is nothing short of magical—a chance to be at the heart of the world’s greatest sporting event.

Picture this: you’re surrounded by the electric energy of athletes and fans from every corner of the globe, all coming together to celebrate excellence, perseverance, and international friendship. As a volunteer, you’re not just a spectator; you’re part of the team that makes the magic happen. Whether you’re assisting with logistics, supporting athletes, or just making lifelong friends, your role is essential in ensuring everyone has an extraordinary time.

Here’s a glimpse into the experiences of some those who we’ve been lucky enough to have volunteering for the team behind Team Canada at Paris 2024.

Getting a Peek Behind the Digital Curtain

Every few years, our social media feeds light up with Olympic fever. We cheer on Canada’s best, dive into Team Canada’s posts, and keep up with the action through daily recaps—but have you ever wondered who’s behind all that digital magic?

I found out firsthand as a digital volunteer in Paris. It was like getting a VIP pass to the inner workings of the team that brings Canada’s Olympic story to life. One of my jobs was to keep up with the Opening Ceremony, spotlight the highlights, and fill in any gaps as events unfolded on screen. It’s a thrill to see your contributions pop up in real-time content on the website. Plus, being in the room with the digital team as they reacted to the Opening Ceremony—and jumped on potential viral moments—was unforgettable.

Building Friendships and Exploring the World

Volunteering has always been a passion of mine, and doing so at the Olympics has been a dream come true. Over three Olympic Games, I’ve had the chance to meet and work with people from all over Canada and beyond, forming friendships that will last a lifetime.

Volunteering has also been my passport to adventure, letting me explore new countries and cultures. I’ve climbed a mountain in Rio to catch the sunrise, wandered through a fish market in PyeongChang, and stepped back in time at Versailles. The sense of community among volunteers is incredible—we’re all united by our love for the Olympics and the joy of supporting our athletes. The memories of seeing dreams come true, sharing in the pride of parents, and the camaraderie among volunteers are ones I’ll treasure forever.

Reconnecting with My Canadian Roots

When my Canadian mother suggested I volunteer with Team Canada, I was hesitant. Having never lived in Canada, I wasn’t sure if I would feel connected. But, to make her happy, I applied—and soon enough, I was on the team!

As the Games approached, my excitement grew. Being accepted to a Canadian university around the same time made me even more eager to embrace my Canadian roots before moving there. Volunteering at Canada Olympic House turned out to be the best decision. From the moment I donned my Team Canada uniform, I felt a deep connection to the country. Meeting Canadian fans, working alongside the team, and cheering on Canadian athletes made me feel more Canadian than ever. For the first time, I had a place that truly felt like home.

Rediscovering Canadian Athletes Past and Present

Living in Paris, I’ve been a bit out of touch with Canadian news, and I realized I didn’t know much about the current Canadian Olympic athletes—especially the rising stars. As someone who loves community service, I wanted to change that by combining my passion for volunteering with a chance to learn more about these athletes.

Joining Team Canada’s digital team gave me that opportunity. I’ve been tracking who’s competing, how they’re performing, and diving into their backgrounds. This experience reminded me how Canadians accept and support athletes with diverse backgrounds, reflecting the country’s own diversity.

Consider Ilya Kharun, a two-time medal winner in swimming. Born in Montreal to Ukrainian parents and living in the United States, Kharun embodies the spirit of the modern Olympic Games and the multicultural ethos of Canada. The gold medal Andre de Grasse won in the 4x100m relay tied him with Penny Oleksiak as Canada’s most decorated Olympian of all time. Both of his parents immigrated from the Caribbean.

Their victories are a testament to the strength found in diverse backgrounds.

It’s been amazing to see my knowledge of Canadian athletes grow, and it’s so rewarding to feel like I’m contributing to a Canadian cause from across the ocean. I can’t wait to follow the careers of the incredible athletes I’ve gotten to know through this experience.