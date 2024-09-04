Darren Calabrese/COC

Another pole vault podium for Alysha Newman

Alysha Newman is keeping her pole vault podium momentum going.

The Paris 2024 bronze medallist has stepped onto the podium yet again, this time at the Weltklasse Zürich Diamond League event in Zurich, Switzerland. The Canadian vaulted to 4.82m to claim silver, while Australian Nina Kennedy cleared 4.87m for gold, and American Katie moon also cleared 4.82m, but with more attempts than Newman.

The event took place at Zurich Hauptbahnhof, Switzerland’s largest train station, offering a unique atmosphere for athletes and fans alike. And it seems like Newman has caught the podium train.

With Zurich serving as the final qualifier for the Diamond League Final in Brussels, this performance also secures Newman’s spot in the final. Only the top six athletes will compete in Brussels on September 14.

This success comes on the heels of another post-Olympic podium performance at the Golden Gala Diamond League event in Rome on August 30. In Rome, Newman vaulted to 4.73m to finish behind American Sandi Morris (4.83m) and Kennedy (4.83m).

Newman is the Canadian record holder in the women’s pole vault. Paris 2024 saw Newman take down her own former Canadian record of 4.82m, clearing 4.85m on route to her bronze. At Paris 2024, Newman shared the podium with Kennedy, who vaulted to 4.90m for gold, and Moon, who also cleared 4.85m, but with fewer missed attempts.

READ: Alysha Newman soars to a bronze medal, a Canadian record, and a place in the history books