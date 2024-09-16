FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Participants in Game Plan Day in Canada pose for a group photoMichael P. Hall
Michael P. Hall

Game Plan Day in Canada: Setting up a post-sport career through sport

By Caela Fenton

I’m falling behind my peers. I’ve put my post-sport career development on the backburner. I’m not gaining experience that organizations will recognize.

These are some of the common post-sport career concerns of Team Canada athletes. But during Game Plan Day in Canada, hosted by Deloitte, athletes had the opportunity to not only debunk these statements, but reflect on how the skills and experiences they’ve gained through sport can transfer to an engaging professional career in any variety of industries. Game Plan and Deloitte are focused on setting athletes up for their future careers through sport, not just beyond it.

Or as beach volleyball player Marie-Alex Bélanger framed it: “Today made me realize that we actually have more tools than we think.”

Game Plan, powered by Deloitte, is Canada’s total athlete wellness program. Game Plan programming and initiatives aim to develop holistic, well-rounded individuals that thrive within and outside of sport, with the attitude that long-term personal, educational, and professional achievement does not come at the expense of athlete well-being.

Athletes gather for Game Plan Day in Canada
Athletes gather for Game Plan Day in Canada. Photo: Michael P. Hall

To celebrate Game Plan Day in Canada, Deloitte hosted a series of events to support athlete career-planning, including a virtual session on March 26 and in-person events in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver on April 4.

The workshops delivered by Deloitte employees featured sessions on topics such as tailoring one’s resume to specific positions, drafting cover letters, and the application of generative AI in the workplace. Several Deloitte representatives at the regional events were retired athletes themselves, able to personally relate to the process of navigating the transition and figuring out what’s next.

These presentations were punctuated with interactive opportunities for one-on-one coaching from Deloitte professionals, as well as group sessions to help athletes develop their personal elevator pitch. For the latter, athletes were encouraged to focus on their identity, their passions, and finding common ground with their listeners.

Athletes then had the opportunity to put that work into practice with a networking session that included professionals from diverse industries across Canada.

Two people chat at Game Plan Day in Canada
Athletes and Deloitte professionals mingle at Game Plan Day in Canada. Photo by Michael P. Hall.

“Today was a great learning experience, but also an incredible opportunity to connect with fellow athletes and professionals to really understand the competitive advantage of being an athlete and what that has to offer our future careers,” said alpine skier Steph Currie. “I’m just beginning to realize that there’s a plethora of skills that will transfer over from sport to a post-sport career, and today was a really great day to reflect on that.”

Just some of the transferable skills that came up throughout the day and during the athletes’ conversations with professionals from diverse backgrounds were communication, time-management, commitment, focus, work ethic, and collaboration.

“I think it’s kind of a ubiquitous thing within the sports world, but [athletes are good at] problem-solving. With most sports, you have a problem that you can come at from a bunch of different lenses, and there’s not typically a simple solution. Within my sport of sailing, it’s never a one-dimensional solution,” said athlete Samuel Bonin. “So I’m looking forward to bringing that to the business world, specifically the technology sector, to handle some of the big problems of tomorrow.”

Over the course of the day, many athletes were able to make the mindset switch from “I’ve put my future career on hold” to “what I’m doing now will be an asset in my future career.”

Athletes gather for Game Plan Day in Canada
Athletes gather in Montreal for Game Plan Day in Canada. Photo: Bernard Brault

“One of my takeaways from today is that professional experience doesn’t necessarily mean internships or a traditional route, but that we’ve actually been gaining professional experience throughout our athletic careers,” says beach volleyball player Lea Monkhouse.

For some athletes, it was their first time engaging with Game Plan. Others have consistently relied on Game Plan for support throughout their journey on Team Canada.

“I was part of a Game Plan work experience program last summer, and I also use the Game Plan resources regarding mental health and other educational fields, which has been amazing,” says Olympian snowboarder Kaylie Buck. “It’s a special and unique experience that we have as Canadian athletes to develop ourselves as more than just athletes.”

Game Plan operates with the philosophy that you’re never solely an athlete. Thanks to Game Plan Day in Canada, Team Canada athletes got the chance to think about what their post-sport futures look like, and know that they’re already on their way there through the journey of sport.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Marc-Antoine Blais Bélanger

Marc-Antoine Blais Bélanger made his senior FIE World Championship debut in 2013 after having won gold at the Junior Pan...

Tiffany Leung

Tiffany Leung (aka B-Girl Tiff) came one spot shy of the podium at the 2023 WDSF Pan American Championships, finishing...

Pierre-Luc Thériault

Pierre-Luc Thériault has wanted to represent Canada since watching the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games and seeing other athletes proudly perform...

View all athletes

Related Sports

Badminton

The aim in this racket sport is to score points by hitting a shuttlecock over a raised net and onto…

Handball

Often referred to as the fastest team ball sport, handball features physical contact and end-to-end action with high jumps, powerful…

Field Hockey

Field hockey is a unique game that combines physicality, athleticism and mental strategy. The sport dates back to Egypt, some…

View all sports