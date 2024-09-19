Merci, Paris 2024! From the Canadian Olympic Foundation

The Canadian Olympic Foundation is incredibly proud of Team Canada athletes’ historic performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

74% of Team Canada athletes who medalled have received support from the Canadian Olympic Foundation thanks to the generosity of donors across the country.

Despite our best efforts, many Team Canada athletes don’t have all the funding they need, to cover everything from training, coaching, mental health supports, competition costs, or equipment.

Team Canada’s achievements at Paris 2024 are a testament to the impact of donor support. Donor investment in an athlete’s Olympic journey provides the key resources needed to propel them over the finish line – and inspire our nation.

Congratulations to the entire Canadian Olympic team, including the #Paris2024 medallists who have received support from the COF thanks to donors:

Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, and Brendon Rodney, men’s 4x100m relay (GOLD), Tokyo 2020 Malaviya Award (2021)

Camryn Rogers, women’s hammer throw (GOLD), Great to Gold program (2024)

Ethan Katzberg, men’s hammer throw (GOLD), Great to Gold program (2024)

Katie Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie, women’s C-2 500m canoe sprint (BRONZE), women’s C-1 200m canoe sprint (GOLD) (Katie), Murphy Family Award (2023)(Katie), Great to Gold program (2024), NextGen athlete (2022) (Sloan)

Josh Liendo, men’s 100m butterfly (SILVER), NextGen athlete (2018-2022), 2024 Great to Gold program (2024)

Maude Charron, women’s 59kg weightlifting (SILVER), Tokyo 2020 Malaviya Award (2021), Murphy Family Award (2023)

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson, women’s beach volleyball (SILVER), Murphy Family Award (2021)(Melissa), Great to Gold program (2024)

The women’s eight rowing team (Abby Dent, Caileigh Filmer, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Kristen Kit, Maya Meschkuleit, Sydney Payne, Jessica Sevick, Kristina Walker, Avalon Wasteneys) (SILVER), Great to Gold program (2024)

The women’s rugby sevens team (Olivia Apps, Fancy Bermudez, Alysha Corrigan, Caroline Crossley, Chloe Daniels, Asia Hogan-Rochester, Piper Logan, Carissa Norsten, Taylor Perry, Krissy Scurfield, Florence Symonds, Shalaya Valenzuela, Keyara Wardley, Charity Williams) (SILVER) Great to Gold program (2024)

Eleanor Harvey, women’s fencing individual foil (BRONZE), Murphy Family Award (2023) and Great to Gold program (2024)

Felix Auger-Alliasime, tennis mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski (BRONZE), NextGen athlete (2017-2019)

Kylie Masse, women’s 200m backstroke (BRONZE), Tokyo 2020 Malaviya Award (2021)

Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens, men’s synchronized 10m platform diving (BRONZE), Bursary Program for Quebec Olympic Athletes (2024) (Nathan), NextGen athlete (2017-2022) (Rylan)

Skylar Park, women’s 57kg taekwondo (BRONZE), Murphy Family Award (2021,2022) , Great to Gold program (2024)

Sophiane Methot,women’s trampoline (BRONZE), Great to Gold program (2024)

Wyatt Sanford, men’s 63.5kg boxing (BRONZE), Great to Gold program (2024)

Every Team Canada Paris 2024 medallist will receive a Team Canada Podium Award of $5,000 per medal earned, funded by the Malaviya Foundation. In addition, they will receive a portion of the Tania Esakin Fund.