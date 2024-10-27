THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Canadians claim double win in ice dancing in Halifax

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, reigning vice-world champions, won the ice dance event at Skate Canada International in Halifax on Sunday.

For their part in the event, Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha secured Canada a double by finishing in second place.

At the end of the two programs, Gilles and Poirier had collected a grand total of 214.84 points against the 199.90 obtained by Lajoie and Lagha.

Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps delivered a stunning performance in pairs to cruise to a gold medal at the Skate Canada International in Halifax on Saturday.

The reigning world champs in pairs left no doubt as they scored 197.33 points to claim gold. They were separated by nearly eight points from runners-up Ekaterina Geynish and Dmitrii Chigirev of Uzbekistan, and were over ten points ahead of Anastasia Golubeva / Hektor Giotopolous Moore of Australia who claimed third place.

The pair is off to an impressive start in the ISU Grand Prix. They scored a silver medal performance at the first ISU Challenger Series event in September to open their season, and have now added a gold.

Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Ethier, also competing in pairs for Canada, finished in eighth place.

Despite the result, Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps were critical of their performance following the event.

“A little disappointed with the skate. I’m not really sure what happened,” Stellato-Dudek told CBC in an interview. “We got to go back to the drawing board and only upward from here.”