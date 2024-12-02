Be the Power Behind Team Canada’s Potential This Giving Tuesday

This Giving Tuesday (Dec. 3) offers a unique opportunity to inspire generosity and rally Canadians behind the Team Canada athletes who inspire us every day.

Donating to the Canadian Olympic Foundation helps to provide crucial resources, training opportunities, and support systems for Team Canada athletes. These investments enable them to overcome challenges, fulfill their potential, and proudly represent Canada on the international stage.

The COF is proud to share that, thanks to the generosity of donors, 74% of Team Canada medallists at Paris 2024 have been supported by the Canadian Olympic Foundation in the last five years. Since 2016, the COF has supported over 3,600 athletes on their Olympic journeys.

Donate below to the Canadian Olympic Foundation and be the power behind Team Canada athletes’ potential.