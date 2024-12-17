Grega Valancic/VOIGT/Agence ZOOM

Team Canada women sweep ski cross podium in Arosa, Howden takes gold

It was a commanding performance by Team Canada ski cross athletes at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Arosa, Switzerland. The Canadians swept the women’s race with Marielle Thompson taking first, followed by India Sherret and Hannah Schmidt.

Thompson, last season’s Crystal Globe winner, has been off to a blazing start, opening up her season with a win and a third place in Val Thorens, France at the end of last week. Sherret also found the top step of the podium in Val Thorens. Thompson and Sherret are currently first and second in the FIS Ski Cross World Cup standings.

The third place in Arosa marks Schmidt’s first podium of the season. Arosa may have special significance for her though, as last year Schmidt and her brother, Jared Schmidt, swept the top spot on the podium in both the men’s and women’s races in Arosa.

READ: “We’re there for each other:” Ski cross siblings Hannah and Jared Schmidt share goals on the road to Milano Cortina 2026

After narrowly missing the podium in Val Thorens, Reece Howden not only found the podium in Arosa, but claimed the victory. Howden shared the podium with Italy’s Simone Deromedis and Sweden’s David Mobaerg. Howden currently sits in second in the FIS Freestyle World Cup standings for ski cross. Jared Schmidt finished fourth in the men’s big final in Arosa.

The World Cup circuit now heads to Innichen, Italy where competition begins on Thursday with qualification races.