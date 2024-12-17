FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Reece Howden wearing a yellow bib flies over a ski cross bumpGrega Valancic/VOIGT/Agence ZOOM
Grega Valancic/VOIGT/Agence ZOOM

Team Canada women sweep ski cross podium in Arosa, Howden takes gold

By Caela Fenton

It was a commanding performance by Team Canada ski cross athletes at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Arosa, Switzerland. The Canadians swept the women’s race with Marielle Thompson taking first, followed by India Sherret and Hannah Schmidt.

Thompson, last season’s Crystal Globe winner, has been off to a blazing start, opening up her season with a win and a third place in Val Thorens, France at the end of last week. Sherret also found the top step of the podium in Val Thorens. Thompson and Sherret are currently first and second in the FIS Ski Cross World Cup standings.

The third place in Arosa marks Schmidt’s first podium of the season. Arosa may have special significance for her though, as last year Schmidt and her brother, Jared Schmidt, swept the top spot on the podium in both the men’s and women’s races in Arosa.

READ: “We’re there for each other:” Ski cross siblings Hannah and Jared Schmidt share goals on the road to Milano Cortina 2026

After narrowly missing the podium in Val Thorens, Reece Howden not only found the podium in Arosa, but claimed the victory. Howden shared the podium with Italy’s Simone Deromedis and Sweden’s David Mobaerg. Howden currently sits in second in the FIS Freestyle World Cup standings for ski cross. Jared Schmidt finished fourth in the men’s big final in Arosa.

The World Cup circuit now heads to Innichen, Italy where competition begins on Thursday with qualification races.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

India Sherret

In her first year of ski cross racing, India Sherret represented Canada at the 2012 Winter Youth Olympic Games in…

Kevin Drury

In his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018, Kevin Drury advanced to the Big Final in men's ski cross, placing fourth…

Broderick Thompson

Broderick Thompson had a standout season in 2014-15, finishing first in the Nor-Am Cup super-G standings.

View all athletes

Related Sports

Ski Mountaineering

Ski mountaineering (or skimo as a common shortform) combines uphill and downhill skiing with mountaineering skills.

Freestyle Skiing

Freestyle skiing includes seven individual events for each gender, six of which include a judged component as skiers are evaluated…

Nordic Combined

Nordic combined incorporates ski jumping and cross-country skiing. It is the last sport on the Olympic program that is contested…

View all sports