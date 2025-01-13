AP Photo/Matt York

Nick Taylor clinches fifth career PGA Tour title in playoff

You don’t want to be up against Nick Taylor in a playoff.

The Canadian claimed his fifth PGA Tour title at the Sony Open in Hawaii this weekend, after forcing a playoff against Colombian Nico Echavarria.

Taylor’s last three PGA Tour titles were all won in a playoff, with perhaps his most memorable being a 70-foot eagle putt to take the win at home during the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. Taylor won his first PGA Tour title in 2014 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He was also victorious at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2020, and the WM Phoenix Open in 2024 (in a playoff).

Nick Taylor poses with his trophy after winning the Sony Open golf event, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Matt York)

In Hawaii, Taylor rolled in an eagle chip from 60 feet to force a two-man playoff against Echavarria, as both finished at 16-under 264.

On the first extra hole, Taylor made a 10-foot birdie putt to stay alive. He then hit a wedge shot to set up a 3-foot birdie putt to take the win.

This victory ensures that Taylor will be headed back to the Masters and he gets an exemption for the PGA Championship. He now ranks 29th in the world. The 36-year-old made his Olympic debut at Paris 2024, where he finished tied for 30th.