Mikaël Kingsbury wins back-to-back golds in Waterville

Mikaël Kingsbury swept both moguls events at the first FIS Freestyle World Cup of 2025 in Waterville, New Hampshire.

After winning gold in singles on Friday, Kingsbury beat Australia’s Matt Graham in the dual moguls final Saturday to win his fourth gold of the season.

On Friday, he scored 84.95 points in the second round of the final to get the win over American home favourite Nick Page.

Kingsbury had placed second behind Page in the first round of the final, but delivered a much smoother run in the second final, leading to an increase in the scores for his turns and airs.

Mikaël Kingsbury competes in men’s moguls at the FIS Freestyle World Cup for moguls in Waterville, New Hampshire on January 24, 2025 (Rudi Garmisch/@fisfreestyle)

If you’re keeping count, Kingsbury now has 94 career World Cup victories and 134 career podiums. He continues to hold the lead in the season standings for the moguls Crystal Globe.

In the women’s moguls event in Waterville, rising Canadian star Maïa Schwinghammer finished in fourth place for the second consecutive day. After finishing half a point off the podium in the dingles moguls on Friday, Schwinghammer lost in the small final to Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Galysheva.

Competition continues in Waterville on Saturday with the dual moguls events. And then the Canadian team will get to enjoy some hometown support when the World Cup circuit heads to Val Saint-Come, Quebec for two days of moguls competition next weekend.