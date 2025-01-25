Crawford earns first career World Cup gold at prestigious Kitzbuehel race

Jack Crawford has a flare for the dramatic.

The Toronto native stunned the field to win his first career World Cup gold at the marquee downhill ski event of the year.

In front of a raucous crowd at the FIS Alpine World Cup in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Crawford became the first Canadian since 1983 to win men’s gold at the notoriously tough Hahnenkamm mountain. Canadian Cameron Alexander, who sat in second before Crawford reached the start gate, finished with a bronze.

Crawford beat out Swiss skier Alexis Monney, the recent winner of last month’s Bormio downhill race, by 0.08 seconds.

Despite a Super-G World Championship, and Olympic bronze medal to his name, the 27-year-old’s resume had been missing a World Cup gold despite some close finishes.

He last reached a World Cup podium in Aspen, Colorado in March of 2023, earning silver in downhill. Crawford had three podium finishes in the 2022-23 season, but failed to finish higher than fifth place in downhill races during the 2023-24 season.

About one minute into his final run on Saturday, it looked as though Crawford was about to have his breakthrough moment. He cleared the third sector of the hill with a 0.17 second lead, and held onto it until the end.

The winner Canada’s James Crawford celebrates after an alpine ski, men’s World Cup downhill in Kitzbühel, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

“I didn’t really expect it today. I knew I was in a position to ski really well, and put forth a run that could contend,” Crawford told FIS media. “But to see green when I crossed the finish line was something else.”

B.C.’s Cameron Alexander also had a day to remember as he crossed the finish line just 0.22 seconds behind Crawford. Alexander remains in fine form as he’s finished in the Top 10 four consecutive times in downhill.

It’s the third time of Alexander’s career that he’s had a Top 10 finish in Kitzbuehel.

The winner Canada’s James Crawford and third placed Canada’s Cameron Alexander celebrate with the team after an alpine ski, men’s World Cup downhill in Kitzbühel, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

Both Alexander and Crawford are making their way up the men’s downhill Crystal Globe rankings, ranking sixth and seventh respectively as of Saturday’s results.

The pair were already in top form after the the Super-G on Friday, where Alexander finished in fifth place, and Crawford finished in eighth.

The action will conclude on Sunday in Kitzbuehel with the slalom race.