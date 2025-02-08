Kevin Voigt/Agence Zoom

Ski Cross: Thompson, Howden golden in Val di Fassa

Ski cross racers Reece Howden and Marielle Thompson both took the top step of the podium with gold medals in Val di Fassa, Italy over the weekend.

Howden reached the podium for a second consecutive week, and earned his third victory of the season, winning gold on Sunday. His 14th career win, Howden was victorious over hometown favourite Italian Simone Deromedis in the men’s big final.

Howden beat out Japan’s Ryo Sugai to cross the finish line and take the final place on the podium last week in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

“Today’s racing was wild. I don’t know if I’ve experienced a ski cross track race like this,” Howden told the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) after the race. “There’s so much opportunity [and] I was skiing fast today [but] it didn’t matter. If I was a little back at the start or made a mistake, there was always time to get in the draft and make some moves.”

The Cultus Lake, B.C.’s claimed his third win of the season on Sunday, and his first since late December when he defeated Alex Fiva, of Switzerland in Innichen, Italy. Howden’s first gold of the season was also in December in Arosa, Switzerland.

As for other Canadian ski cross racers, Abby McEwen was fourth in the women’s big final on Sunday, which was won by Italian Jole Galli. India Sherret won the women’s small final with fellow Canadian Courtney Hoffos right behind her.

Thompson stays unstoppable

Thompson’s hot streak continued as she notched her third straight gold medal at the Ski Cross World Cup in Val di Fassa, Italy on Saturday.

Following a thrilling one-two finish last week in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, Thompson narrowly outpaced France’s Marielle Berger Sabbatel at the finish line, extending her impressive winning streak. Thompson held second place for most of the event before capitalizing on her French rival’s slight misstep midway through the race to surge into a lead she would not surrender.

Canadian teammate Hoffos rounded the podium in third place for a bronze medal. McEwen competed in the B final, earning a sixth-place finish. Howden was the top Canadian, securing seventh place on the men’s side.

This victory propels Thompson to the top of the ski cross overall standings, where she now holds a 36-point advantage over her closest challenger, teammate Sherret. Sherret narrowly missed the podium on Saturday, finishing fourth in an almost entirely Canadian final. As the reigning Crystal Globe holder and 2023-24 champion, Thompson now boasts 36 career wins, a remarkable milestone for the British Columbia native.