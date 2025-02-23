Speed Skating Canada

Dubreuil Wins Silver, Blondin Is Bronze In Poland

Long-track speed skater Laurent Dubreuil continued to showcase his consistency on the international stage, earning a silver medal Sunday in the men’s 500-metre race at the World Cup in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland. This finish marked Dubreuil’s second medal in three days after he picked up another silver in the first 500-metre event on Friday.

This time around, Dubreuil clocked 34.70 seconds to finish behind Kazakhstan’s Yevgeniy Koshkin (34.52). Poland’s Marek Kania joined them on the podium, finishing just six-hundredths of a second behind Dubreuil. The Lévis, Que., native now holds an impressive 41 international medals, including six golds, since joining the circuit in 2011.

Meanwhile, Ivanie Blondin also had a strong weekend, partnering with Carolina Hiller and Béatrice Lamarche to claim silver in the women’s team sprint. The trio finished in 1:28.30, narrowly trailing the Polish team (1:28.09) and edging out the Netherlands (1:28.46). Blondin also shined independently, racing to a bronze medal in the mass start.

A men’s trio of Dubreuil, Anders Johnson, and Connor Howe also finished fourth in the team sprint event.