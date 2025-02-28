FR
Mikael Kingsbury stands on the top of the podiumAndrey Kulagin/FIS Freestyle
Andrey Kulagin/FIS Freestyle

Mikaël Kingsbury inches closer to career milestone with 97th World Cup win

By Caela Fenton

Mikaël Kingsbury, Canada’s “King of Moguls,” inched one step closer to the impending career milestone of his 100th World Cup victory on Friday, taking top spot in men’s moguls at the FIS Freestyle World Cup in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

This victory is the 97th of Kingsbury’s illustrious World Cup career. The 32-year-old Canadian is the most accomplished moguls skier of all time.

Results in Almaty were made final after the qualification round, as dense fog at the venue resulted in the cancellation of the finals. Kingsbury topped the podium with a score of 81.17, joined by South Korea’s Jung Daeyoon (79.08), who earned his country’s first ever World Cup podium in moguls, and Japan’s Ikuma Horishima (77.82).

With just one more single moguls event to come, Kingsbury has secured the Crystal Globe for moguls—his 27th career World Cup title. He also leads the standings for dual moguls as well as the combined standings for moguls/dual moguls.

Kingsbury will be back on the course in Almaty on Saturday for the dual moguls. The final stop of the World Cup season will take place March 11-13 and will double as the Olympic test event of the Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park.

