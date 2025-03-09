AP Photo/Marco Trovati

James Crawford claims second in super-G in Kvitfjell

Canadian skier James Crawford finished in second place in the Super-G on Sunday in Kvitfjell, Norway.

With the track shortened by the fog that has often benefited Canadians over the years, Crawford crossed the finish line in one minute and 9.36 seconds, only 38 hundredths of a second behind the winner, Italy’s Dominik Paris.

Paris also won the first downhill event held on Friday. Slovenian Miha Hrobat (1:09.45) completed the podium.

Crawford secured his second podium of the season on the World Cup circuit. In January, he became the first Canadian in 42 years to win the prestigious title from Kitzbühel, Austria.

After a rather slow start that temporarily placed him in 41st place, Crawford rebounded with excellent times during the other three sectors on the Norwegian track that allowed him to climb back to the standings and end up on the podium.

Among other Canadian skiers in action, Jeffrey Read had the best result with the 20th position.