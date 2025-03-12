FR
Crystal Globe season sweep for Mikaël Kingsbury

By Caela Fenton

It’s a Crystal Globe sweep for Canada’s “King of Moguls,” Mikaël Kingsbury

Heading into Wednesday’s dual moguls event at the FIS Freestyle World Cup in Livigno, Italy, the three-time Olympian had already locked up two Crystal Globes as the top athlete in moguls and overall moguls. 

His victory in the dual moguls event in Livigno on Wednesday secured him the triple crown, taking the final Crystal Globe in dual moguls. Japan’s Ikuma Horishima, Kingsbury’s most consistent rival over the course of the season, was the only athlete that had a shot at catching the Canadian superstar. In the end, Horishima finished 104 points in the dual moguls standings behind Kingsbury, after finishing second to him in Livigno. Sweden’s Filip Gravenfors finished third in Livigno, and took the third spot in the dual moguls standings.

The win in Livigno—the very venue that will host Olympic competition next year for Milano Cortina 2026—marked an astonishing 99 career World Cup victories for Kingsbury. This season alone he notched 13 podiums, including nine victories and four second place finishes. Kingsbury notched his first World Cup victory in 2011. He has now amassed 27 career Crystal Globes, including three season sweeps where he took all three Globes.

This season was a special one for Kingsbury separate from his athletic success, as it was his first competitive season after welcoming his son, Henrik.

