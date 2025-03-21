Miha Matavz/@fisparkandpipe

Liam Brearley becomes Canada’s first men’s snowboard slopestyle world champion

Liam Brearley won gold in men’s snowboard slopestyle at the 2025 FIS Snowboard World Championships in Engadin, Switzerland on Friday.

Brearley earned the world title with an outstanding second run that scored him 90.15 points. The 22-year-old knew that if he wanted top spot on the podium, he was going to have to be better than the reigning Olympic champion, Su Yiming of China, who had scored 85.07 on his first run of the final.

Brearley delivered a super clean run through the rails and jumps, a run that included: a cab 180 to frontside lipslide pretzel 270, a switch backside 270 boardslide underflip 630 stalefish, a backside 1620 melon, a switch backside 1440 Weddle, a cab 1620 triple Weddle, a frontside 1080 truck driver, and finished with a 50-50 frontside 270 boardslide.

“I’m so glad I landed that run. I didn’t land my first one, and I was just like ‘I’ve got nothing to lose, I’m going to put it all out there’, and it worked out,” said Brearley.

Su ended up taking the silver medal. Bronze went to 16-year-old American Oliver Martin, who scored 78.98 on his second run.

Brearley was the Crystal Globe winner for men’s snowboard slopestyle during the 2023-24 season when he earned his first two FIS World Cup victories.

Cameron Spalding, the 19-year-old Canadian who won the Crystal Globe this season, finished in sixth place with 72.06 points for his first run, one spot behind 2025 X Games champion Red Gerrard of the United States.

Brearley is the first Canadian man to ever become world champion in snowboard slopestyle. Spencer O’Brien and Laurie Blouin won women’s slopestyle world titles in 2013 and 2017, respectively. Blouin finished 10th in the women’s final on Friday.

Brearley is Canada’s first world champion in any men’s snowboard event since Mark McMorris won big air gold in 2021. McMorris missed out on advancing to the 16-man final in Engadin by one spot.