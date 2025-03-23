Canada wins world women’s curling championship, secures spot for Milano-Cortina 2026

Team Canada clinched its second consecutive World Women’s Curling Championship title with a 7-3 victory over Switzerland in the final held in Uijeongbu, South Korea on Sunday. The victory also secures Canada’s spot in women’s curling at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Games.

Rachel Homan and her Ottawa rink of Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew, and Sarah Wilkes became the first Canadian team to defend its world championship title since Sandra Schmirler’s team achieved the feat in 1993 and 1994. The victory gives Homan and Miskew their third career world title, following wins in 2017 and 2024.

“We’re so happy we could do Canada proud and bring home the gold again,” Homan said.

Switzerland dominated the preliminary round with an impressive 11-1 record; its sole loss came to Canada, a preview of a competitive final. Homan’s rink took the lead 4-3 in the seventh end and kept the pressure on in the eighth with two more for a 6-3 lead. Canada locked in its victory when Switzerland missed its final shot in the ninth end.

Canada now boasts consecutive finals wins against Switzerland. In the bronze medal match earlier in the day, China secured a 9-4 victory over South Korea.

Team Canada earned its place in the championship game with a hard-fought 6-5 semifinal win over host nation South Korea. After an emphatic 10-4 victory over Scotland in the qualifying round, Canada persevered through a tense duel against the South Korean team led by Gim Eun-ji. The Canadians prevailed in an extra end, avenging an earlier tournament loss to the same opponents.

In the other semifinal, Switzerland defeated China 4-2. Silvana Tirinzoni’s Swiss team, which finished first in the preliminary round standings, suffered its only losses of the tournament against Canada.

The Canadian Curling Trials, which will determine the women’s and men’s teams that represent Canada at Milano-Cortina 2026, will take place from Nov. 22 to Nov. 30 in Halifax.