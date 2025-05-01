Anastasia Karekla/World Curling

Team Canada secures playoff spot at World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant have taken the next step in their quest for Olympic qualification in mixed doubles curling, advancing to the playoffs at the 2025 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

At the end of the tournament on May 3, seven countries (in addition to host nation Italy) will earn their mixed doubles spots for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, based on combined placements at last year’s and this year’s world championships.

READ: Teammates for life, Canadian curling couple Peterman & Gallant have sights set on Olympic qualification

As the winners of the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Trials in early January, if they lock up the Olympic spot for Canada, Peterman and Gallant would secure their own tickets to Milano Cortina 2026.

We’ll be keeping track of their progress throughout the round robin. The top three teams in each pool will advance to the playoff round.

April 30 – Canada vs China

With one round robin game left to play, Peterman and Gallant have secured themselves a spot in the playoff round at the world championship.

That was confirmed after they defeated China 9-4 on Wednesday night while undefeated Italy, which had already locked up a playoff spot, took down Sweden 6-4. Scotland is the third team from Group A to get into the playoffs after an easy 7-1 win over Germany.

The Canadians boosted their record to 7-1 to sit second in the standings behind 8-0 Italy, who will get the bye to the semifinals. Peterman and Gallant will close out the round robin against Scotland’s Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds, who carry a 6-2 record, at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday.

In their penultimate round robin match, Peterman and Gallant traded singles with China through the first three ends, giving the Canadians a 2-1 lead. After the Chinese put two on the board in the fourth end, the Canadians scored three in the fifth on a precise tap from Peterman.

Yessss! Lovely tap from Jocelyn and it’s a big 3️⃣ for Canada’s @PetermanGallant to take a 5-3 lead! Chinese power play on tap. #WMDCC pic.twitter.com/5NnZwxtwtZ — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) April 30, 2025

The Chinese elected to use their power play in the sixth end, but would only come away with a single after Gallant made a big double takeout. The Canadians went for the power play in the next end, but only scored a single for the 6-4 lead heading into the eighth and final end, in which China would have hammer. But after a series of freezes from Gallant crowded the house with Canadian stones, the Chinese could not make a miracle shot with their last rock that would have tied the game, resulting in a steal of three for Peterman and Gallant.

After winning silver at the 2019 World Championship, the Canadian duo have their eyes on the top step of the podium.

“Any time you’re at a world championship, the goal is to win,” said Gallant. “When you’re not standing on the top, there’s always a desire to be higher up, so, you know, it motivates us. We train as hard as we do to try to get to the top.

“We know it’s difficult, and it’s not easy — it never is. But that’s always the goal, so, for sure, that’s the goal again this week, and it’s going to be a challenge.”

April 30 – Canada vs Finland

In their first of two games on Wednesday, Peterman and Gallant dominated Finland, coming away with a 13-2 win in six ends.

The Canadians opened the game with the hammer in the first end and put a deuce on the board for a solid start. That was followed by three straight ends in which they stole two points, giving them a dominant 8-0 lead heading into the fourth end break.

In the second end, the Finns attempted a runback with their last shot, but it ended up off target. Trying to get back into it, the Finns opted to use their power play in the third end, but Peterman and Gallant neutralized that and ended up with another steal of two. In the fourth end, the Finns missed again on their final stone, leaving two reds to count for Canada.

After the break, Finland finally put an end to the shutout, scoring two in the fifth to make it 8-2. Peterman and Gallant decided to use their power play in the sixth end and it paid off in a huge way as they scored five points on a double takeout by Peterman, prompting handshakes from their opponents.

With just two round robin games remaining, Canada sits alone in second place in Group A with a 6-1 record. Undefeated Italy, now 7-0, has locked up a playoff spot. Right behind Canada are Scotland and Sweden tied at 5-2 after the Scots beat the Swedes 7-6 on Wednesday morning. Only two teams from Group A will join Italy in the playoffs.

Canada will face China at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. They’ll close out the round robin against Scotland at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.

April 29 – Canada vs South Korea

After taking their first loss at the worlds on Monday night, Peterman and Gallant bounced back for a big 11-6 win in seven ends over South Korea on Tuesday afternoon. That improved their round robin record to 5-1.

The two teams traded deuces in the first two ends before the Canadian duo put three on the board in the third thanks to a nice raise-tap by Peterman with the hammer. The Koreans got two back in the fourth end, cutting the lead to 5-4. But the Canadians kept charging and a perfectly targeted shot from Peterman scored them two more in the fifth for the 7-4 lead.

The Koreans closed the gap once more in the sixth end, using their power play to set up a score for two on an open hit. Peterman and Gallant decided to use their power play in the seventh and it paid off with a huge score of four, prompting handshakes from the Koreans.

Just make it go away and Jocelyn gets the job done! Four in the seventh prompts a concession from South Korea and completes an 11-6 win for Canada’s @PetermanGallant! #WMDCC pic.twitter.com/3Znswppwii — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) April 29, 2025

Heading into Wednesday’s play, Italy continues to lead Group A with a 6-0 record. They defeated Scotland 7-4 on Tuesday, dropping the Scots’ record to 4-2 and a tie for fourth place in the standings with Finland. Canada and Sweden continue to be tied for second place with matching 5-1 records.

Peterman and Gallant will play twice on Wednesday, taking on Finland at 9:00 a.m. ET followed by China at 5:00 p.m. ET.

April 28 – Canada vs Italy

Peterman and Gallant took their first loss of the tournament in their second game on Monday, falling 7-5 to Italy. The reigning Olympic champions, Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner, stole three points in the last two ends to complete their comeback.

The Canadians had established a 5-2 lead after five ends. They scored two in the third end and two more in the fifth, after holding Italy to a single in the fourth.

Oh so close, but still a good result! Jocelyn draws on a wider path and then tries to help Brett drag it in to the four-foot and is just short, but STILL a deuce on the board and a 5-2 lead over Italy after five ends!#WMDCC pic.twitter.com/ZmaxyCBlrY — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) April 28, 2025

But the Italians capitalized on their power play, getting two on the board in the sixth to close the gap. They tied it up in the seventh when Peterman’s attempt to pick out a frozen Italian stone ended up wide. The Canadians still had hammer in the eighth and final end, but the last rock draw came up short, giving Italy two points for the win.

Heading into play on Tuesday, Italy was the last remaining undefeated team at 5-0. Canada was in a three-way tie for second with Scotland and Sweden, all with 4-1 records. Peterman and Gallant will be back on the ice at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday to face South Korea.

April 28 – Canada vs Netherlands

Peterman and Gallant kept their perfect record intact with a 7-3 win in seven ends on Monday morning against the Netherlands.

The Dutch had the hammer to start the match but could only score a single in the opening end after being heavy on the draw weight. On their first opportunity with last rock, Peterman faced a tough draw for the chance to score three, but just rubbed a stone in the house, which resulted in two points.

The Canadians made it 3-1 when they stole a point in the third end after Peterman made a beautiful short tap-raise on her final shot. After the Dutch tied it in the fourth end, the Canadians got hammer back. Gallant did an incredible job of sweeping Peterman’s last shot, which landed right on the button to get a crucial go-ahead single.

Phew! An absolutely crucial draw and sweep from @PetermanGallant to score a go-ahead single in the fifth end and take a 4-3 lead against the Netherlands!#WMDCC pic.twitter.com/Ze4WqGNiSV — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) April 28, 2025

They never looked back after that, as the Dutch gave up another steal of one in the sixth end and then Peterman and Gallant stole two more in the seventh end, leading to handshakes.

With a 4-0 record, the Canadians are in a three-way tie for the lead in Group A with Italy and Scotland. Peterman and Gallant will be back on the ice at 5:00 p.m. ET to take on the Italians, who are the reigning Olympic champions.

April 27 – Canada vs Sweden

The Canadian duo overcame an early deficit to stay undefeated after securing an 8-6 win over Sweden at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Sunday.

Canada fell behind 3-0 early after the first end, but scored two in the second to quickly trail Sweden by only one.

The Swedish pair of Anna Hasselborg and Oskar Eriksson made it 4-2 in the third end, but Canada equalized with a pair in the fourth end.

A three-point sixth end gave Canada control of the game, leading 7-5. Sweden put one more point on the board in the seventh end, but the Canadians were victorious with a single point in the final end.

Great win @PetermanGallant! Jocelyn doesn’t need to throw her last stone and it’s an 8-6 win over Sweden! Canada improves to 3-0 in Fredericton! #WMDCC pic.twitter.com/R5BXVhjfmo — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) April 27, 2025

Canada gears up for action again at 9am ET on Monday against Netherlands.

April 26 – Canada vs Germany

Peterman and Gallant began the mixed doubles world curling championship with a 10-5 victory over Germany on Saturday.

Canada opened against Germany with a single point, before Germany came back with two in the second end as Canada trailing 2-1 going to the third.

Momentum continued on Canada’s side as a deuce in the fifth end gave Canada a 6-3 lead, and four more points in the final end gave Canada a solid victory against the Germans.

Perfect draw weight and it puts four on the scoreboard and produces handshakes! It’s a 10-5 win for Canada’s @PetermanGallant over Germany to open the World Mixed Doubles! pic.twitter.com/NtKzuA9oR4 — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) April 26, 2025

Canada vs Denmark

Canada rounded out the day by winning its first two games of the tournament on Saturday, completing the day with a 6-4 victory over Denmark.

Against Denmark’s duo of Jasmin and Henrik Holtermann, Canada led 2-1 after two ends.

Despite the game being tied 3-3 after five ends, the Canadians took the lead 5-3 with a deuce in the sixth end.

Holding Denmark to a single in the seventh end, Canada sealed the game with a single in the eighth.