Asia Hogan-Rochester and the glittering impact of an Olympic silver medal

Asia Hogan-Rochester glitters on and off the rugby pitch—literally, in that the 26-year-old is known for their trademark gameday cheek glitter, and figuratively, in that their versatile style of play has them all over the field.

Hogan-Rochester made their Olympic debut at Paris 2024, helping to bring home a silver medal as part of Team Canada’s women’s rugby sevens team. The result is Canada’s highest-ever finish in Olympic rugby.

In early May, Hogan-Rochester helped lead Team Canada to a bronze medal at the SVNS World Championship, the finale of the 2025 SVNS series.

Hogan-Rochester had a heck of a game in the bronze medal match, scoring three tries. Team Canada defeated Team USA by a score of 27-7.

Olympic.ca caught up with Hogan-Rochester ahead of the tournament to chat about their career, the impact of Paris 2024, and how the gameday glitter came to be.

What do you think you’ve learned about yourself over the course of your rugby career?

Oh, great question! I think I’ve learned that I value teammateship in all aspects of life—not just sport. I think while I’m just walking on the street and see a stranger, I want to approach them like a teammate. When I go to work, I want to work in team environments and be a teammate.

Team Canada players Asia Hogan-Rochester and Fancy Bermudez pose with their silver medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

What memories have really stuck with you from Paris, now that you’ve had some time to digest the experience?

I think about Paris every day. I’m so honored and grateful to have been able to share that experience with the teammates that I got to experience it with. Every athlete, every staff member contributed to that outcome.

Of course, I also think about that quarterfinal win against France in the Stade de France, with record-breaking attendance. I couldn’t even hear my teammates on the field. I couldn’t hear myself think. But it was just such a magical moment. There’s just no feeling like it. I think back to it a lot, and I just have that sense of pride.

And then lastly, getting the medal put over my neck was really big. I didn’t expect it to be that heavy—I had to flex my core on the way back up!

What impact has the Olympic silver medal had on the team, the program, even the awareness of rugby in Canada?

I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to fully fathom the impact that it has had, but I see it on a smaller scale. I see it in my family, how proud they have become.

On a bigger scale, I see it in all of the athletes that we get to meet now that say “This is my first time playing rugby, but I got here today because I saw you playing this summer!”

In general overall, the huge respect that’s now being put to the forefront when it comes to speaking about women in sport, whether it’s women’s rugby, women’s track and field, women’s lacrosse, etc—I’m just so honored to be a part of such a huge moment.

I feel like there’s so many amazing things that are happening in and around women’s sports, and there’s so many great things to come. It’s either you get with it now, or eventually you’re going to get with it, because we’ve been doing great things, and we’re going to continue to do so.

Team Canada’s Asia Hogan-Rochester plays against Fiji in Rugby Sevens during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games in France on Wednesday, July 28, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Rapid fire with Asia Hogan-Rochester

Who’s an athlete you look up to?

Kobe Bryant!

What do you wish more people knew about rugby sevens?

I wish more people knew how exhausting the sport is to play! We’re in a full sprint. Basically 30 seconds into the game you’re tired, and you finish it that way.

Any pre-game rituals or routines?

I journal before each game. And I’ve got to put on my glitter! It makes me feel calm. It just brings a sense of chill in the routine. And I’ve got to listen to my pre-game playlist.

Love that! How did the glitter start?

When I came onto the team, I was kind of a training partner. I came in during the Tokyo era. I was only 19 years old, so I was surrounded by people who were really great at what they did, and I knew I wasn’t going to be on that roster.

But I always thought, when I get into the series, after putting in all this hard work. I want to wear glitter. It’s a way I express myself, and I wear it even in my day-to-day as well.

Any advice for younger athletes?

I’d say, don’t wait to be confident. Don’t wait until you score a try to feel like you can score a try. Don’t wait to play a full game to feel like you can play the full game. Approach every task that you have with the belief that you can do it already, and you’ll surprise yourself.