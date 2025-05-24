FR
Katie Vincent claims gold at ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Poznan

By Hayley McGoldrick

Katie Vincent upheld her gold standard adding another medal to her collection with a first place finish in the women’s C1 500-metre final at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup in Poznan, Poland on Saturday morning.

Vincent has won back-to-back golds after claiming the top spot in Szeged, Hungary last weekend.

The 29-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., who won bronze in the C2 500-metre at both the Paris Games and the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, paddled across the finish line in two minutes 2.53 seconds, beating second place Liudmyla Luzan of Ukraine by nearly two seconds as she finished with a time of 2:04.25.

Last week’s silver medallist Yanan Ma of China finished with a bronze this round with a time of 2:05.66.

Canada claimed multiple medals on the weekend as Vincent and Zoe Wojtyk paddled to second place in the C2 500-metre race on Friday.

