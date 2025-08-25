THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Skrlj

Brooke Henderson victorious at CPKC Women’s Open

This one was a special one for Brooke Henderson.

The three-time Olympian from Smiths Falls, ON took the victory at the CPKC Women’s Open on Sunday, claiming her 14th career LPGA Tour title in front of a crowd of fervent Canadian fans. Henderson is the winningest golfer in Canadian history.

This is not the first time Henderson has delivered a big performance at home. She won the 2018 edition of the event when it was hosted in Regina, Saskatchewan. In both cases, Henderson had the crowd, her skill, and a bit of luck on her side, in the form of lucky toonies that were placed in the 18th hole to provide a wink of extra luck for the Canadian players. Henderson is the first Canadian player to win the national open more than once since 1914.

A toonie is removed from the 18th hole following Canada’s Brooke Henderson’s win at the CPKC Women’s Open at the Mississauga Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Ont., Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Skrlj

“This week was beyond special. To be able to finish it off and hoist the trophy again is extremely cool. It feels super surreal still. When I won in 2018, I woke up Monday morning thinking I still had to play the final round, so I’m wondering if that nightmare will happen again tomorrow,” Henderson said with a chuckle in the post-tournament press conference.

Hoisting the trophy at Mississaugua Golf and Country Club was extra satisfying during a year that has been one of her toughest performance-wise since she turned pro in 2014. She had made 64 starts since her last victory in January of 2023. But winning at home made it worth the wait.

“I feel like Canada needed a win this year, so I’m really happy to bring them one,” said Henderson.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson lines up a putt on the fourth hole during the fourth round of the CPKC Women’s Open at the Mississauga Golf and Country Club in Mississauga, Ont., Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas Skrlj

Henderson took the win by one over Australia’s Minjee Lee, after the two battled back and forth all day after starting three ahead of the chasing group. Henderson took a one-stroke lead on the 14th hole, but perhaps the turning point moment was Henderson’s 12-foot putt for birdie on the 17th hole, made under pressure to match Lee’s birdie and maintain her advantage.

Henderson finished her fourth round with a four-under score of 67. The win in Mississauga secures Henderson a spot in the CME Group Tour Championship at the end of the year, as well as the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January, which she won in 2023.