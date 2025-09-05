AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Dabrowski wins second U.S. Open women’s doubles title with Routliffe

Gabriela Dabrowski and her partner Erin Routliffe are U.S. Open women’s doubles champions for the second time in three years.

Seeded third in the tournament, they defeated top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, to take the trophy.

In 2023, Dabrowski became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam women’s doubles title when she and Routliffe, who grew up in Canada but now represents New Zealand, triumphed at Flushing Meadows. That was just their fourth tournament together. They have now played in three Grand Slam finals as a duo.

Erin Routliffe, of New Zealand, left, and Gabriela Dabrowski, of Canada, kiss the championship trophy after defeating Taylor Townsend, of the United States, and Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic, in the women’s doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

In a rematch of the 2024 Wimbledon final, Dabrowski and Routliffe jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the first set after capitalizing on their first break point on Siniakova’s serve. They then saved two break points to go up 5-2. Though Routliffe served for the set in the next game, and they were able to hold off three break points, they ended up giving a break back to Siniakova and Townsend. But the Canadian-Kiwi duo ended up taking the set on their opponents’ serve when Townsend sent a volley long on the second set point.

Dabrowski and Routliffe quickly went up 3-0 in the second set before Siniakova and Townsend came back to tie it. The eighth game saw the two teams push each other to six deuces before Siniakova held serve to make it 4-4. After Dabrowski held, the pressure was on Townsend’s serve. She double faulted twice and on match point sent a groundstroke long, giving Dabrowski and Routliffe the win.

Gabriela Dabrowski, of Canada, right, and Erin Routliffe, of New Zealand, celebrate after defeating Taylor Townsend, of the United States, and Katerina Siniakova, of the Czech Republic, during the women’s doubles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Dabrowski has endured some personal difficulties over the last 18 months, with Routliffe supporting her throughout. She revealed in late December that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2024 and underwent two surgeries while taking a three-month break from tennis. She delayed further treatment to compete at Wimbledon and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and then had radiation therapy before last year’s U.S. Open, where she and Routliffe reached the quarterfinals. They ended last season by winning the WTA Finals.

Friday night will see another Canadian try to advance to a U.S. Open final. Dabrowski’s Olympic bronze medal partner in mixed doubles, Félix Auger-Aliassime, is facing World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the men’s singles tournament.