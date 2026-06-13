FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Molly Simpson competes in BMX racing at the 2024 Paris Olympic GamesPhoto by Kevin Light/COC
Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Molly Simpson rides to third straight BMX Racing World Cup podium

By Chloe Morrison

Molly Simpson made it three podiums in three finals to open the 2026 UCI BMX Racing World Cup season, earning a silver medal at the third stop on Saturday in Papendal, Netherlands.

The Red Deer, Alebrta, rider finished second in the women’s elite final with a time of 34.515 seconds. Home favourite Laura Smulders of the Netherlands claimed gold in 34.247 seconds, while Bethany Shriever of Great Britain took bronze in 34.741 seconds.

Simpson arrived in Papendal after a stellar opening weekend in Sarrians, France. She won Saturday’s season opener, edging out Denmark’s Malene Kejlstrup and Australia’s Saya Sakakibara in a tight women’s final. On Sunday, Simpson finished second to Sakakibara. 

The fourth round of the UCI BMX Racing World Cup is scheduled for Sunday in Papendal, where Simpson will look to secure a fourth consecutive podium finish.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Molly Simpson

In her first appearance at the Pan American Games, Molly Simpson won silver in the women’s BMX race behind her...

Drew Mechielsen

Drew Mechielsen had her breakthrough year in 2018, advancing to her first World Cup final during the season opener in…

James Palmer

James Palmer became just the second Canadian man to ever advance to a World Cup final when he placed sixth…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Cycling – BMX

There will be two forms of BMX contested at Tokyo 2020 – racing and freestyle. BMX racing has been included…

Sport Climbing

Sport Climbing at Paris 2024 Venue: Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue Competition Dates: August 5-10 (Days 10-15) Events: 4 (2...

Ski Mountaineering

Ski mountaineering (or skimo as a common shortform) combines uphill and downhill skiing with mountaineering skills.

View all sports