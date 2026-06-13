Photo by Kevin Light/COC

Molly Simpson rides to third straight BMX Racing World Cup podium

Molly Simpson made it three podiums in three finals to open the 2026 UCI BMX Racing World Cup season, earning a silver medal at the third stop on Saturday in Papendal, Netherlands.

The Red Deer, Alebrta, rider finished second in the women’s elite final with a time of 34.515 seconds. Home favourite Laura Smulders of the Netherlands claimed gold in 34.247 seconds, while Bethany Shriever of Great Britain took bronze in 34.741 seconds.

Simpson arrived in Papendal after a stellar opening weekend in Sarrians, France. She won Saturday’s season opener, edging out Denmark’s Malene Kejlstrup and Australia’s Saya Sakakibara in a tight women’s final. On Sunday, Simpson finished second to Sakakibara.

The fourth round of the UCI BMX Racing World Cup is scheduled for Sunday in Papendal, where Simpson will look to secure a fourth consecutive podium finish.