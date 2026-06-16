AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Happy homecoming as Canada’s FIFA World Cup squad lands in Vancouver

For members of Canada’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad with west coast roots, this week will be an extra special one.

The team has arrived in Vancouver, fresh off a dramatic, tournament-opening 1-1 draw in Toronto on Friday. Canada is preparing to play its next two games at BC Place, against Qatar on Thursday and against Switzerland on June 24.

The excitement was sky high in southern Ontario last week, and the energy appears to have travelled westward with the team. It certainly helps that a handful of Canadian players are either from British Columbia, or have experience playing for the Vancouver Whitecaps.

“We get two games here in front of our fans, so yeah, it’s amazing to be back in the city and we really enjoy it,” said defender Joel Waterman, who was born in nearby Surrey.

“I take immense pride in being a B.C. kid, and I love being from here.”

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Canada dominated Friday’s game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, suggesting that nerves weren’t an issue in front of 43,000 fans at Toronto Stadium.

But are any of the team’s west-coasters feeling the need to prove themselves at BC Place? Not defender Niko Sigur, that’s for sure.

Canada’s Niko Sigur, center, works out during a training session during the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament, Monday, June 15, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

“I don’t think I need to prove anything to myself, to be honest,” said Sigur, who’s from Burnaby. “I just want to enjoy the moment and play how I know how to play [in front of] family and friends.”

READ: How accessibility and alignment turned Canada into a soccer power

Sigur, in fact, thinks it’s reasonable for Canada to come into the game with some well-earned confidence.

“I don’t think it’s always a bad thing to play with arrogance, you know, in the right way, or use confidence that that we’ve played with,” said Sigur. “I think we’re at our best when we play with that swagger.”

The approach to this week’s game changed somewhat when underdog Qatar surprisingly earned a 1-1 draw with heavily favoured Switzerland on Saturday. The Canadians know they can’t look past any of their opponents.

Canada’s Ali Ahmed participates in a FIFA World Cup soccer training session, in Vancouver, on Monday, June 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

“It’s the World Cup and you can’t play this game on paper,” said midfielder Ali Ahmed, noting that tiny Cabo Verde shockingly held heavyweights Spain to a 0-0 result on Monday.

Even so, Ahmed—who spent three years with the Whitecaps—feels as though Thursday’s crowd could provide Canada with just the boost it needs.

“I’m used to a good, good crowd over here in B.C. I know they love their soccer,” said Ahmed. “So I think it’ll be another really great atmosphere.

“We really hope that we can give the fans what they deserve.”