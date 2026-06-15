THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn-Kevin Light/COC-World Triathlon

Weekend Roundup: Four straight World Cup podiums for Simpson, Mislawchuk strikes World Cup gold

Molly Simpson continued her streak of podium success to start the BMX World Cup season, while Tyler Mislawchuk returned to the top of the podium at a World Triathlon Cup where he’s won before.

If you were caught up this weekend watching the FIFA World Cup, here’s a quick look at what else you might have missed.

BMX: Simpson opens World Cup season with four consecutive podiums

Molly Simpson continued her blazing start to the UCI BMX Racing World Cup season with a silver and bronze on back-to-back days at the stop in Papendal, Netherlands.

READ: Simpson caps big weekend with fourth consecutive podium

Simpson posted a time of 34.515 seconds in the women’s elite final on Saturday, finishing just behind Laura Smulders of the Netherlands. She then raced to a time of 34.551 seconds on Sunday to claim bronze. Great Britain’s Bethany Shriever, who had been third on Saturday, won that race ahead of Saya Sakakibara of Australia.

Simpson is the only women’s elite BMX racer to claim a podium spot in each of the four races this season. She sits atop the World Cup standings.

Simpson had a standout opening weekend in Sarrians, France, where she won gold in the first race and followed it with silver in the second.

Triathlon: Mislawchuk wins World Cup in Huatulco

Tyler Mislawchuk earned his fourth career World Triathlon Cup victory on Sunday, taking the win at an event where he’s had success before. It’s his fifth career podium in Huatulco, Mexico, which includes wins in 2019 and 2021.

The 31-year-old entered the race as the favourite and put together a terrific 750-metre swim, and a safe 20-kilometre bike leg, followed by a brilliant five-kilometre run. He finished the sprint distance race in 53:21.

Golf: Sudarshan Yellamaraju top Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

PGA Tour rookie Sudarshan Yellamaraju put on a brilliant display of golf over the weekend in Caledon, cracking his third top 10 of the season to finish as the top Canadian on home turf at the RBC Canadian Open.

The 24-year-old shot himself into contention with back-to-back days of solid golf, shooting a four-under 66 on Friday, and five-under 65 on Saturday.

Yellamaraju, who briefly held the outright lead on Saturday, had the fifth lowest score on the day to head into the final round tied for seventh. He ultimately finished tied for eighth place after a two-under 68 on Sunday.

American Bud Cauley shot an overall -17 to win the Open. Canadian Matthew Anderson jumped eight spots on the final day, and finished one stroke back of Yellamaraju, tied for eleventh.

Rowing: Men’s four finishes seventh at World Rowing Cup II

Only one Canadian boat competed at the second World Rowing Cup of the season in Plovdiv, Bulgari. The men’s four—Steve Rosts, Axel Ewashko, Curtis Ames, and Ryan Clegg—won the B final to place seventh overall. They had missed out on the A final when they finished fourth in their heat. The third World Rowing Cup will take place June 26-28 in Lucerne, Switzerland.