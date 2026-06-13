Molly Simpson caps off big weekend with fourth consecutive BMX World Cup podium

Molly Simpson has opened the 2026 UCI BMX Racing World Cup season with a medal in each of the four women elite finals.

The 23-year-old Red Deer, Alta., rider finished with a bronze on Sunday in the second of two World Cup finals held over the weekend in Papendal, Netherlands.

She has now claimed two silver medals, one gold, and one bronze; a perfect four-for-four to start the season for the Los Angeles 2028 medal hopeful.

On Sunday, Simpson raced to a time of 34.551 seconds, a time slightly slower than her silver medal-winning time on Sautrday, but enough to cross the finish line in third place.

Bethany Shriever of Great Britain commanded a lead throughout and finished with a time of 33.839 seconds; her second medal of the weekend. Australia’s Saya Sakakibara finished second with a time of 34.388 seconds.

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An unbelievable ride from the UCI BMX World Champion Beth Shriever 🇬🇧 taking the holeshot and powering to an incredible Women Elite victory in Papendal 👊



Saya Sakakibara 🇦🇺 claims second, with Molly Simpson 🇨🇦 taking third.#BMXRacing #BMXRacingWC pic.twitter.com/F9amF18AI0 — UCI BMX Racing (@UCI_BMX_Racing) June 14, 2026

International competition in the BMX races will resume on July 22-25 with the World Championships taking place in Brisbane, Australia. Canadian BMX action continues next weekend with the Haut-Richelieu BMX Canada Cup.

Simpson claims third straight podium with silver

Molly Simpson made it three podiums in three finals to open the 2026 UCI BMX Racing World Cup season, earning a silver medal at the third stop on Saturday in Papendal, Netherlands.

The Red Deer, Alberta, rider finished second in the women’s elite final with a time of 34.515 seconds. Home favourite Laura Smulders of the Netherlands claimed gold in 34.247 seconds, while Bethany Shriever of Great Britain took bronze in 34.741 seconds.

Simpson arrived in Papendal after a stellar opening weekend in Sarrians, France. She won Saturday’s season opener, edging out Denmark’s Malene Kejlstrup and Australia’s Saya Sakakibara in a tight women’s final. On Sunday, Simpson finished second to Sakakibara.