FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Photo: Sailing Energy
Photo: Sailing Energy

Lewin-LaFrance sisters become first-ever Canadian medalists at the 2025 World Championships in 49erFX

By Hayley McGoldrick

Antonia and Georgia Lewin-LaFrance captured bronze at the 2025 Sailing World Championships in the 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 classes on Sunday, making history as Canada’s first-ever medalists at the event.

The Chester, Nova Scotia natives made history for Canada with not only the first medal in their specific event, but also their nation’s first world championship podium in over two decades.

Spain’s Paula Barceló and María Cantero clinched their maiden 49erFX World Championship, and Sweden’s Vilma Bobeck and Ebba Berntsson took silver. Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey rounded out the top four after a strong push through the series.

Over the summer, the pair of sisters won the gold medal at the 2025 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships in June, in addition to taking bronze at two Sailing Grand Slam Series events, French Olympic Week and Kiel Week.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Antonia Lewin-LaFrance

Antonia Lewin-LaFrance qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with her younger sister Georgia at the 49er and 49er FX...

Georgia Lewin-LaFrance

Georgia Lewin-LaFrance qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with her older sister Antonia at the 49er and 49er FX...

Alex Heinzemann

Alex Heinzmann has been sailing in the 49er since 2016 and teamed up with Justin Barnes in January 2017

View all athletes

Related Sports

Sailing

Sailing events are designated by the model and type of boat used in competition. All events at Tokyo 2020 will…

Ski Mountaineering

Ski mountaineering (or skimo as a common shortform) combines uphill and downhill skiing with mountaineering skills.

Luge

trending

Luge has its origins in tobogganing, one of the oldest winter sports. In modern luge, athletes compete on an ice…

View all sports