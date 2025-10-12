Photo: Sailing Energy

Lewin-LaFrance sisters become first-ever Canadian medalists at the 2025 World Championships in 49erFX

Antonia and Georgia Lewin-LaFrance captured bronze at the 2025 Sailing World Championships in the 49er, 49erFX, and Nacra 17 classes on Sunday, making history as Canada’s first-ever medalists at the event.

The Chester, Nova Scotia natives made history for Canada with not only the first medal in their specific event, but also their nation’s first world championship podium in over two decades.

Spain’s Paula Barceló and María Cantero clinched their maiden 49erFX World Championship, and Sweden’s Vilma Bobeck and Ebba Berntsson took silver. Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey rounded out the top four after a strong push through the series.

Over the summer, the pair of sisters won the gold medal at the 2025 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships in June, in addition to taking bronze at two Sailing Grand Slam Series events, French Olympic Week and Kiel Week.