Team Homan sweeps Canadian Curling Trials final with big win in Game 2

For a third consecutive Olympic Winter Games, Rachel Homan will be representing Canada at the Olympic Winter Games, as her team was victorious in the second game of the best-of-three series on Saturday afternoon at the Canadian Curling Trials.

The team of skip Rachel Homan, third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew, and lead Sarah Wilkes, swept the women’s final against Team Black, taking Game 2, 12-3, in Halifax.

The win clinches Team Homan’s spot at Milano Cortina 2026.

Team Homan, from left to right, Rachel Homan, Tracy Fleury, Emma Miskew, Sarah Wilkes, Rachelle Brown, and coach Heather Nedohin celebrate after winning the Canadian Olympic curling trials over Team Black in Halifax on Saturday, November 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

After a tight 5-4 win in Game 1 on Friday, Team Homan showed complete control in Saturday’s contest.

Homan scored four points in the third end to take a 6-2 lead, and never looked back, clinching the win in front of fans at Scotiabank Centre.

Team Homan came into the series as the favourites to clinch the berth, ranked first overall in the World Curling team rankings.

Team Black, representing Halifax in their first Trials final, could not muster up any more magic after they defeated second-ranked Kerri Einarson in the semifinal.

Team Homan skip Rachel Homan, right, watches a stone from the house as Team Black skip Christina Black looks on during Canadian Olympic curling trials finals action in Halifax on Saturday, November 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Rachel Homan will be in search of her first Olympic medal in Italy next February. Homan played on the women’s team with Emma Miskew at Pyeongchang 2018, and mixed doubles with John Morris at Beijing 2022. She missed the podium both times.

Team Homan takes Game 1 in nailbiter from Halifax

In the opening game of the best-of-three women’s final at the 2025 Canadian Curling Trials on Friday afternoon, the team of skip Rachel Homan, third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew, and lead Sarah Wilkes defeated Team Black (skip Christina Black, third Jill Brothers, second Jenn Baxter, lead Karlee Everist) 5-4.

It was a tight match, with neither team scoring more than one point in any end.

After blanking the first end, Homan retained the hammer in the second. She came up short on her first shot of that end, allowing Black to lie three. But Homan didn’t miss the second time, getting the tap she needed on the rock on the button to take the single.

Homan got another point on the board in the third when her team stole one after Black came up just light on her draw.

Skip Rachel Homan, second from right, speaks with teammates between ends during Canadian Curling Trials finals action against Team Black in Halifax on Friday, November 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Black continued to have the hammer in the fourth end. With Homan lying one, she attempted a long angle raise to score two, but her shot was off target, giving up another steal of one to Homan, who now led 3-0.

Black got on the board in the fifth, coming up with a clutch draw to the back four foot for one point as she faced three potential scoring stones for Homan.

Homan had a chance to score two in the sixth, but came up light on her final draw, so had to settle for one and the 4-1 lead.

After Black was forced to take a single on a draw in the seventh, she got a steal of one in the eighth to cut the lead to 4-3. Homan missed on her first shot of that end, leaving Black lying two. With the hammer, Homan was looking for a double takeout but could only pick one of those stones from the house.

Skip Christina Black, centre, watches her shot during Canadian Curling Trials finals action against Team Homan in Halifax on Friday, November 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

In the ninth end, Homan was in trouble with Black lying two in the middle of the house. After getting rid of those but still facing two Black stones, Homan was able to make a hit and roll to take one, giving her a 5-3 lead heading to the 10th.

It was a nervy finish to the match. In a crowded house, Black had the hammer and the chance to get the three she needed for the win. Looking to hit and roll and push Homan’s second shot stone out of the way, she just missed and could only score one.

