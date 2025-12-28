AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named Male Athlete of the Year by The Canadian Press in 2025

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the Lionel Conacher Trophy winner as Male Athlete of the Year for 2025.

The basketball player also earned a second honour in December, also being named a recipient of the Northern Star 2025 award, awarding the athlete of the year in Canada.

Gilgeous-Alexander therefore repeated the feat he had previously accomplished in 2023 by winning both awards.

After being an integral part of the Canadian national team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the 27-year-old athlete led his NBA team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, to win the very first title in franchise history during the following season.

At the end of the playoffs, the native of Hamilton, Ontario, was also named the most valuable player in the final against the Indiana Pacers.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, center, holds up the MVP trophy as he celebrates with his team after they won the NBA basketball championship with a Game 7 victory against the Indiana Pacers Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Gilgeous-Alexander also had a thunderous season, winning the league’s scoring title in addition to being named regular season most valuable player.

Since the 2025 season began in October, Gilgeous-Alexander and his teammates seem to have picked up where they left off, as the Thunder currently ranks first in the Western Conference and overall in the NBA with a record of 26 wins and five losses.