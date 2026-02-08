Dave Holland/COC

Cross-country skier Xavier McKeever adds to family legacy with ‘surreal’ Olympic debut

With a pair of Olympians as parents, cross-country skier Xavier McKeever was always going to have big ski boots to fill.

But on Day 2 at Milano Cortina 2026, the 22-year-old from Canmore, Alberta had an Olympic debut to remember. McKeever finished 13th in the men’s 20km skiathlon, the first men’s cross-country race of these Games.

“It’s pretty surreal, to be honest,” he said after the race. “I’ve been feeling good in training all week. You don’t often know if that’s going to [transfer] to the races.

“But I started with some confidence knowing that the body was feeling good, and just tried to ski as efficiently as possible and make smart decisions tactically.”

Team Canada’s Xavier McKeever competes in the men’s 10km + 10km skiathlon at the Tesero Cross Country Stadium during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 08, 2026. Photo by Dave Holland/COC

In the skiathlon event, competitors race the first 10km using classic technique, following tracks in the snow. The second 10km utilizes the freestyle technique, where skiers push off the snow like they’re skating (it’s sometimes called the “skate” portion).

This is the first Olympic Games at which the men are racing a 20km skiathlon; it was previously 15km + 15km, but at Milano Cortina 2026 all distances have been equalized across the women’s and men’s cross-country skiing events.

McKeever was in 18th place at the halfway point, and had somewhat of a tricky transition to the free technique portion. But he gained plenty of ground in the race’s second half, finishing with an overall time of 47:22.3.

“I just kind of felt like I got better and better throughout the race,” he said. “Skating is something I’ve struggled with in the past, so to feel that strong in that skate leg was incredible.

“I’m super proud of all the work that’s been put in to get here.”

Team Canada’s Xavier McKeever competes in the men’s 10km + 10km skiathlon at the Tesero Cross Country Stadium during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 08, 2026. Photo by Dave Holland/COC

In a way, that work began a generation ago.

McKeever’s parents, Milaine Thériault and Robin McKeever, were both Olympians in cross-country skiing. His uncle, Brian McKeever, has won an astounding 20 Paralympic medals in cross-country skiing, with Robin as his guide for many of them.

And although he’s been around the sport since he was a toddler, Xavier McKeever wasn’t pushed to follow that path. He tried many different sports as a youngster, but caught the cross-country bug when he saw his uncle and father stand atop the Paralympic podium at Vancouver 2010.

So it was extra special to have his parents and maternal grandmother on hand at Tesero on Day 2, to see his own Olympic journey begin.

“To have the race of my life so far in front of them at the Olympic Games is insane,” he said. “I’m at a loss for words, and you know, they’ve been so instrumental in my career so far and giving me tips and tricks.

“So this is just a really proud moment for me and surely for them too.”