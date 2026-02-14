Mark Blinch/COC

Team Canada’s women’s moguls skiers gain valuable experience at Milano Cortina 2026

There’s no better way to prepare for an Olympic Games than by participating in an Olympic Games.

Team Canada’s Maïa Schwinghammer found that out at Milano Cortina 2026. With her two moguls events now done, she’s already started looking ahead to competing at French Alps 2030 and the first-time Olympian now knows to be prepared for anything.

“I think being prepared for how crazy this energy is,” said Schwinghammer. “They try to prepare you for it, but it’s something else being here and experiencing it all. But I think, looking towards my second Games, I’ll be a lot more prepared.”

Team Canada’s Maia Schwinghammer competes during the Freestyle Skiing Women’s Dual Moguls during the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

The 24-year-old took part in her second and final event of Milano Cortina 2026 on Saturday, participating in the first women’s dual moguls event in Olympic history. Schwinghammer defeated France’s Marie Duaux in the 1/16 round but had a tough draw in the next, going up against Perrine Laffont of France, who won bronze in the single moguls event earlier in the week and is a three-time world champion in dual moguls.

Speed and technique are both factors in the head-to-head moguls competition. On a snowy day in Livigno, Laffont defeated Schwinghammer 21-14 to advance to the quarterfinals.

“She’s known for her speed and that’s probably what I’m least known for,” Schwinghammer said of Laffont. “So I knew it was going to be a battle and sure enough it was. I was happy to stay on my feet. Conditions are tough. It’s definitely not ideal out there today and it just wasn’t my day. But I’m motivated for the future. I can really pick that apart and know exactly what I need to work on and consider me extremely motivated to go to another Olympics because this is awesome and the energy of the Games has just been overwhelmingly incredible.”

Team Canada’s Jessica Linton competes during the Freestyle Skiing Women’s Dual Moguls during the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

It was still an impressive Olympic debut for Schwinghammer, who finished fifth in the single moguls earlier this week. She was just 0.39 points behind the bronze medal winner.

Schwinghammer isn’t the only Canadian who gained invaluable experience at these games. Jessica Linton also took part in Saturday’s dual moguls event and made it into the 1/8 round where she lost to Australia’s Jakara Anthony—who went on to capture gold.

Linton knew it wasn’t going to be an easy run.

“Very tough matchup,” Linton said. “She is just such a beast and such a strong skier. Going into it I knew that she was going to be hungry after singles day. I just tried to focus on myself.”

Team Canada’s Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert competes during the Freestyle Skiing Women’s Dual Moguls during the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

These Games not only gave Linton experience, but also motivation.

“Time to get back to work and keep training on ski line and the hand position and all those good things. I guess I already knew this, but I just love the sport and it just reignited my passion and I just want to keep going and keep doing better.”

Schwinghammer and Linton were joined by two other Canadians in the duals event on Saturday: Ashley Koehler and Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert. Koehler advanced to the 1/8 round but lost to American Elizabeth Lemley, who went on to win bronze after taking gold in single moguls.

While it was the first Olympic Games for all four Canadian freestyle skiers, it certainly may not be their last.