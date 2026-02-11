Mark Blinch/COC

Schwinghammer nearly reaches moguls podium in Olympic debut

0.39 points were all that separated Team Canada’s Maïa Schwinghammer and a spot on the podium in the women’s moguls competition at Milano Cortina 2026.

The 24-year-old was the third skier to compete in Wednesday’s second final round and posted a score of 77.61, her best run at these Olympic Winter Games. The score put the Canadian in second place at that moment, but she had to sit and watch as the final five skiers went down the course, ultimately pushing her into fifth.

Perrine Laffont of France just beat Schwinghammer for bronze, recording a score of 78.00. Americans Elizabeth Lemley and Jaelin Kauf took gold and silver, respectively.

Team Canada’s Maïa Schwinghammer competes in freestyle ski moguls finals 2 at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

“I know I have more to give, so it’s a little bittersweet,” Schwinghammer said after her run. “You know being, points wise, so close to the podium, and I knew I made a couple of mistakes in my run, so there’s that and it’s always tough when you know you can do better.

“But I mean, fifth at the Olympic Games, super finals at the Olympic Games, I’m so proud of the way I was able to handle the nerves. I mean, wow, the Olympics are for real. It’s so nerve-wracking and stressful, but what an incredible experience and I’m so happy I was able to do, you know, three contest runs, three clean contest runs, moving in the right direction and I’ve had a tough season on my skis this year.”

Schwinghammer noted that she’s not only struggled with injuries this season, but also with confidence. She’s hopeful this strong result at her first Olympic Games gives her a boost as she prepares for the women’s dual moguls event, which takes place Saturday. Milano Cortina 2026 will be the first Olympic Winter Games in which dual moguls will be featured.

“I have to say that this week is the most fun I’ve had all year skiing, and I just can’t wait to bring that energy into duals and some confidence from today and make history. First Olympic dual moguls. I mean, what a cool thing to be a part of. I’m just so happy to be here and I can’t wait to give my famous father a hug.”

Schwinghammer’s father, Rick, went viral earlier this week when he was moved to tears when speaking about his daughter in a street interview. Like his daughter, Rick was also a competitive freestyle skier.

Schwinghammer has an unusual background for a Canadian freestyle skier, growing up on the flat terrain of Saskatchewan and learning to ski while being towed behind a snowmobile on Christopher Lake. She credits Jennifer Heil, who won gold for Canada in women’s moguls at Turin 2006 and a silver at Vancouver 2010, for inspiring her to become an Olympian.

“I mean, the little girl in me is screaming,” Schwinghammer said. “I’m so proud to be here and to ski. I’ve already accomplished so much. I mean, of course I would have loved a medal at the Games, but there’s still duals.

“It really takes a village. I have my whole family and friends back there waiting for me and I’m proud of how I did today, and I felt like it was a step in the right direction in terms of my skiing and my progression in the sport.”

Team Canada’s Maïa Schwinghammer celebrates her run in freestyle ski moguls finals 2 at the Milano at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

Schwinghammer had a breakout season in 2024-25, winning bronze in moguls at the FIS World Championships. On top of that, she finished third in the FIS World Cup moguls standings and fourth in the combined moguls/dual moguls standings. She also earned three World Cup podiums in moguls during the season, which included her first career World Cup victory.

Three other Canadians qualified for the first final round, which featured a field of 20 skiers. Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert had the best result behind Schwinghammer, finishing 12th with a score of 72.65. Ashley Koehler, meanwhile, placed 16th with a score of 71.39 while Jessica Linton finished 19th with a score of 67.04. It’s the first Olympic Games for all three.

“So far, so good,” Linton said of her Olympic experience. “I can’t complain. It’s just been amazing. It just feels like so much of the country comes together to support so many athletes and it feels good to be one of those athletes.”