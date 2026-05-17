FIBA

Canada takes 3×3 title in Shanghai

Team Canada reminded the field as to why they hold the title in women’s 3×3 basketball after capturing the championship in the third stop of the 3×3 season in Shanghai.

The team of Paige Crozon, Katherine Plouffe, Merissah Russel and Tara Wallack came away victorious in the final, downing Team Amsterdam 19-17 in an overtime thriller.

Playing in the same city where Team Canada won its third women’s 3×3 title in 2025, Canada battled Amsterdam through 10 intense minutes, ultimately forcing overtime with a game-tying lay-up in the dying seconds.

In overtime, Russel drew a foul during a dribble hand-off, resulting in Amsterdam’s ninth team foul, giving Canada two free throws to win the game. She calmly knocked both down, giving Canada the 19-17 win, and capping off an undefeated opener in Shaghai.

Russel, new to the team in 2026, was named tournament MVP in the win. She was the team’s leading scorer in the final with seven points. She also was the high scorer in the tournament, notching 33 total points, and was tied for the second-leading rebounder tournament behind her teammate Katherine Plouffe.

Canada went a perfect 5-0 in Shanghai, including a 21-11 win over Team Beijing in the semifinal.

Canada did not enter either of the first two Women’s Series, both of which were won by the U.S.

3×3 action will continue in Vienna, Austria from June 12-14.