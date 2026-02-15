AP Photo/Lindsay Wasson

Mark McMorris ‘stoked’ to reach another Olympic final in snowboard slopestyle

Just two weeks after a terrifying crash in training, Mark McMorris will compete for another Olympic medal in men’s snowboard slopestyle.

The 32-year-old has won bronze in the event at the last three Olympic Winter Games. On Day 9 at Milano Cortina 2026, he finished third in the qualification round to advance to Wednesday’s final.

McMorris landed a score of 81.81 on his first run, which stood up as the third best score. His second-run score of 78.58 would have itself been good enough for sixth place.

Team Canada’s Mark McMorris warms up before competes in snowboard Slopestyle qualifiers at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

“Two really solid runs. Very happy, very proud of the preparation and the performance,” he said. “I’m proud of the way I rode today and rose to the occasion. It’s really nice to not be in that second-run position where I need it.

“I’m happy to be in that final round. I’m stoked.”

The qualification round had originally been scheduled for Monday, but was moved up to Sunday due to the weather forecast. While the athletes were prepared for that possibility, it was an adjustment for McMorris, particularly coming off his injuries.

“[On Saturday] when we finished practice, it was like the nerves really set in,” said McMorris. “I think I get more nervous than ever, you know. I shouldn’t, and I know there’s no pressure on me from anyone and everyone’s a fan and supports. But it’s more just on myself by myself; I know what I’m capable of.

“I know I’ve prepared myself as best as I ever have. I’m working my ass off. I got the tricks, so it’s pressure on myself, and I just don’t want to let myself down.”

While McMorris felt some fatigue and tightness on Sunday, he wasn’t experiencing any lingering effects from his crash on Feb. 4. In that crash, which happened in training for the big air event, he suffered a concussion, bone bruising and an abdominal strain.

“My head felt great. My overall condition of my body is good,” he said. “I just think a break here will be kind of nice.”

Team Canada’s Cameron Spalding competes in snowboard Slopestyle qualifiers at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Photo by Mark Blinch/COC

McMorris will be joined in the slopestyle final by Cameron Spalding, a 20-year-old making his first Olympic appearance.

Spalding made a mistake in his first run, leaving all the pressure on his second run. But the 2024-25 FIS World Cup champion in snowboard slopestyle stepped up, landing a score of 78.76 to finish fifth.

“I downgraded a little bit on that second jump, just doing a back 12 instead of a 16 just to be safe,” said Spalding. “I’m happy I did because speed was getting tight with a bit of an uphill wind coming in, so yeah, I can’t complain.”

Fellow Olympic debutante Eli Bouchard, 18, fell just short of reaching the final. His second-run score of 69.51 left him in 13th, with only the top 12 advancing to the final. Francis Jobin was unable to land either run, and finished in 29th.

But there will be a pair of Canadians in the final, which is nothing new in snowboard slopestyle. At Beijing 2022, McMorris shared the podium with Max Parrot, who won gold. They also shared the podium at PyeongChang 2018, when Parrot won silver.

Could another double podium be in the cards at Milano Cortina 2026?

“[There’s] more to come in the final,” said Spalding. “Got a couple of things up my sleeve hopefully and yeah, I can’t wait. It’s gonna be awesome.”

In the women’s snowboard slopestyle qualification round that followed, Laurie Blouin finished ninth and Juliette Pelchat finished 12th, advancing them both to the final.