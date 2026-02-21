Darren Calabrese/COC

Snowstorm stymies Team Canada’s ambitions in men’s ski cross

Ski cross racer Reece Howden has no problem with getting beaten by competitors. But when he’s unable to show his capabilities due to weather, that’s when the frustration sets in.

That’s exactly what happened in difficult, snowy conditions at Livigno Snow Park on Day 15 at Milano Cortina 2026. Howden, a 27-year-old in his second Olympic Games, was clearly frustrated after going out at the quarterfinal stage in men’s ski cross.

Though he knows that rescheduling options were limited at the tail end of the Games, he’s also upset that fans couldn’t get to see his sport performed at its highest level.

Team Canada’s Reece Howden reacts after being eliminated in the Men’s Ski Cross 1/4 finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

“It really sucks that I’ve been training four years and this is what we get to compete in,” he said. “You could say it’s just Mother Nature, and yeah, it is just Mother Nature. But I feel like we shouldn’t be racing in these conditions, just period.”

Kevin Drury was similarly frustrated after going out at the quarterfinal stage. The 37-year-old was competing in his third and final Olympic Games, having finished just off the podium in fourth place at PyeongChang 2018.

“If they wanted to put on a show, which they always say they do, this is not the show,” he said. “I was actually really starting to figure this course out and I was really excited. I executed the start, probably the best I have this entire time we’ve been here.”

Even with the disappointing result, Drury has had a positive Olympic experience—especially in contrast with the pandemic restrictions from Beijing 2022.

Team Canada’s Kevin Drury competes in Men’s Ski Cross 1/4 finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

“China, definitely, it was rough because of COVID. You didn’t really get to socialize much, you didn’t get to see much,” he said. “Here’s been awesome. … To see all these events, and you meet other athletes, it’s been really enjoyable.”

Two other Canadians, Gavin Rowell and Jared Schmidt, took part in the men’s ski cross competition. Both went out at the 1/8 final stage, with Olympic newcomer Rowell finishing fourth in his heat. Schmidt finished second in his heat, but was given a yellow card for apparently making contact with another racer.

“It’s tough when you go four years and you feel like you’re skiing the best you ever have,” said Schmidt, 26. “It’s hard to wrap my head around it. I don’t really know what to make of it.

“I would never do anything to intentionally alter someone’s race. … I’m very disappointed in the call because I think I had a lot more in the tank today. I was ready to go all the way.”

Team Canada’s Jared Schmidt competes in Men’s Ski Cross 1/8 finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

But like Drury, Schmidt—whose sister Hannah also competed at these Games—will come away from Milano Cortina 2026 with some positive memories too.

“The Olympics are an exceptional experience. We’ve had two wonderful weeks in and out of Livigno,” he said. “Watching lots of other events and cheering on Team Canada. So it’s been pretty cool.”