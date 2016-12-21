Photo: Alpine Canada

Marielle Thompson and Georgia Simmerling gave Canada its first double ski cross podium of the season, finishing second and third respectively at the FIS World Cup in Innichen, Italy.

The Canadians qualified for Wednesday’s race in first and third, with Olympic champion Thompson leading the way. In the final it was Simmerling who took an early lead over the field eager to earn a spot on her first World Cup podium of the season.

However, Thompson and Germany’s Heidi Zacher were able to close the gap on Simmerling coming off of the final turn. In the end it was Zacher who out leaned the Canadians to finish first.

This was Thompson’s fourth podium appearance of the season and her first medal other than gold. With four pieces of hardware, the Canadian has a comfortable lead in the overall World Cup ski cross ranking with 425 points.

Ski cross athletes will have another shot at the podium in Innichen, as they head back on the slopes for the second compeition of the double header on Thursday.