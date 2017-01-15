Marielle Thompson returned to the top of the podium and Brady Leman got his second silver in as many days at the ski cross World Cup stop in Watles, Italy on Sunday.

For Thompson, it is her fourth victory in eight races this season, giving her a healthy lead atop the World Cup standings. After battling through heat after heat, the reigning Olympic champion saved her best run for last, taking an early lead in the Big Final and holding it all the way down the course.

She was joined on the podium by silver medallist Fanny Smith of Switzerland and bronze medallist Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France.

Leman was part of an action-filled Big Final which saw lots of passing, forcing him to fight for top-three finish. By holding onto second place he now sits second in the World Cup standings on the strength of four podium finishes.

Leman was sandwiched between two Swiss skiers as Alex Fiva took the victory with Saturday’s winner Armin Niederer in third.

There were five Canadians in the top 10 on Sunday. Veteran Chris Del Bosco won the men’s Small Final to finish fifth overall while World Cup sophomore Kevin Drury placed seventh. A silver medallist on Saturday, Georgia Simmerling crashed hard over the finish line in her semifinal and chose to sit out the Small Final, leaving her in eighth place.