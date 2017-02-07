In our last installment of Training with Team Canada we focused on upper body, we’re moving south this week with lower body workouts.
Check out the strength of these athletes:
Hugo Houle – Cycling (Road)
Riding a bicycle all day will earn you some killer leg strength. Check out this move from road cyclist, Hugo.
Britt Crew – Athletics (Shot Put)
Britt Crew has that “new year, new me” attitude going, striving to make 2017 her most fit year yet.
Akeem Haynes – Athletics
Rio 2016 4x100m bronze medallist, Akeem, keeps the leg work and motivational quotes coming.
Natasha Wodak – Athletics
Natasha shows us how to get our glutes in gear.
Anicka Newell – Athletics (Pole Vault)
Want a nice little leg burner? Try this one on for size and don't be fooled by the light weight.. 20 sec static hold 6 single leg squats 3 single leg jumps Each leg x 3 sets .. Thank you @mkherston for killing my legs today!! #bestcoach #legday #ismybuttbiggeryet #projectfit #workhard #polevaulter @projectfit_lc
Feeling the burn yet?
Brady Leman – Ski Cross
Brady is always around to lift the team up when they’re feeling down… or when he outgrows the weight rack.
Shannon Rempel – Speed Skating
Started from the bottom, now she here.
Melissa Lotholz – Bobsleigh
THEIR FIGHT FUELS MY FIRE 🔥 Watching #TeamCanada fearlessly execute in #Rio2016 these past 2 weeks has been so inspiring & has me thinking a lot about my own dreams and goals to represent Canada at the Olympics Games.. SO, here's to seizing opporturtunity and putting in the work to turn dreams into reality! #squat #grind #PutInTheWork #SeizeOpportunity #TurnDreamsIntoReality #Olympic #goals #inspiration #motivation #girlswholift #PushForPyeongchang #RoadToPyeongchang @bobsleighcanskeleton @teamcanada @winsportcanada
The Rio 2016 flame ignited Melissa’s desire to get in top competition shape.
