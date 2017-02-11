Mikael Kingsbury won men’s moguls and Philippe Marquis took bronze at the PyeongChang 2018 test event doubling as a World Cup. On the women’s side Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Andi Naude shared the podium placing second and third respectively.

Double podiums have become quite the regular occurrence for Canada’s moguls skiers, having achieved one in Deer Valley, Calgary and Val St-Come. However, PyeongChang marked the first time this season, that Canada achieved this feat in both the men’s and women’s events.

Kingsbury continues to lead the overall men’s World Cup circuit, picking up his 38th career victory on Saturday morning. Kingsbury’s score of 86.71, edged out Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Reiherd who finished second. Marquis scored 85.84 to bring home his second bronze medal of the season.

Make it three in a row for @mikaelkingsbury after this near-perfect beauty at the site where he hopes to be wearing Olympic gold next year in Korea! ☝👑 #pyeongchang2018 #hellopyeongchang #moguls #freestyleskiing #fisfreestyle A video posted by FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup (@fisfreestyle) on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:15am PST

In the women’s competition Dufour-Lapointe and Naude shared their second podium of the season, their first came during a Canadian sweep on home snow in Val St-Come. At the Olympic test event Dufour-Lapointe scored 78.35 points to secure silver, just surpassing Naude’s total of 78.16. The gold medal went to Australian overall world cup leader Brittany Cox.

With less than one year to the Olympic Winter Games in South Korea, Canada’s moguls team has proven they’ll be one to watch at PyeongChang 2018.