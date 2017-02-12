Photo: (Christine Olsson /TT News Agency )

Marielle Thompson and Brady Leman both struck gold in Sweden, winning the women’s and men’s ski cross World Cup competitions.

Olympic champion Thompson continued her ski cross success in Idre Fjall, picking up her sixth World Cup victory. The Canadian defeated Sweden’s silver medallist Sandra Nawslund and Swiss skier Fanny Smith who took bronze. Thompson continues to lead the circuit’s overall rankings with 765 points.

Leman earned his first World Cup gold on the circuit after an impressive season including five World Cup silvers and a bronze. The Canadian’s victory came after he defeated Frenchmen Arnaud Bovolenta and Jonas Devouassoux who finished second and third respectively. Leman is current second in the overall World Cup ski cross rankings, behind French racer Jean Frederic Chapuis.